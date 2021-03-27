GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 11 LSU softball team dropped its second straight game against No. 5 Florida, falling 7-4 Saturday night.
The Tigers dropped to 18-10 and 4-4 in the Southeastern Conference, while Florida moves to 23-3 and 7-1 in the SEC.
The Tigers close the series with Florida at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Gators got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning, scoring four runs before the Tigers made a change in the circle from Ali Kilponen to Shelby Wickersham. Wickersham got the Tigers out of the inning without any more damage.
Florida picked up one run in the second inning and one in the third to take a 6-0 lead before LSU manufactured some runs.
In the top of the fourth inning LSU's Taylor Pleasants and Amanda Doyle hit back-to-back singles. With runners on first and third with no outs, Georgia Clark hit into a fielder’s choice to score Pleasants. The Tigers loaded the bases after a walk to Raeleen Gutierrez and a single by Ciara Briggs.
Shelbi Sunseri came up with a double off the center field wall to score Doyle and Gutierrez, cutting the Gators' lead to 6-3. Florida made a pitching change, but LSU scored one more run as Danieca Coffey got her second hit with two outs to score Briggs and make it 6-4.
“I thought our team battled in the fourth inning and was able to come through and score some runs to get us back within striking distance. But we just couldn’t seem to finish the job tonight," LSU coach Beth Torina.
Florida scored its last run in the fifth inning, but a strong relay from left fielder Karrington Houshmandzadeh to shortstop Pleasants to catcher Cait Calland got a runner out at home and stopped the Gators’ momentum.
Kilponen (5-4) took the loss . Wickersham added four strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Maribeth Gorsuch closed the game for the second day in a row.
At the plate, Coffey went 2 for 3 and tallied an RBI, Pleasants went 2 for 4 and scored a run, while Sunseri recorded two-run double.