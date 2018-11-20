On three separate occasions, now-Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher had a chance to become LSU's coach, and a new Sports Illustrated report details how 2015 -- not 2016 -- was the year it almost came to fruition.

Those three separate occasions include 2004, when Fisher was a candidate to replace Nick Saban, and 2016 when Les Miles was fired. But 2015 was reportedly "the" year.

Of course, as the story goes, the end of the 2015 season was a tumultuous time around LSU. A few key dates to remember:

-- Nov. 7-14, 2015: then-undefeated LSU endures two-straight losses, one a 30-14 defeat at Alabama, and a 31-14 embarrassment at home against Arkansas.

-- Nov. 17, 2015: The Advocate's Scott Rabalais reports that Miles is coaching for his job in the final two games at Ole Miss and vs. Texas A&M.

-- Nov. 21, 2015: LSU suffers another big defeat at Ole Miss, 38-17.

-- Days following the Ole Miss loss and leading to season finale at home against Texas A&M: Reports surfaced that LSU and Fisher were in talks about Fisher possibly leaving Florida State for LSU.

-- Nov. 28, 2015: Miles and LSU defeat Texas A&M, 19-7. Miles is carried off the field on his players' shoulders. Athletic Director Joe Alleva holds a post-game news conference to say Miles will return in 2016.

As Sports Illustrated reported, an important figure connected to LSU cited bad "optics" as the reason talks fell apart between the school and Fisher and that if LSU had pushed harder, Fisher "would have come." The interest between both parties, the report said, was mutual.

However, the groundswell of public support for Miles and his being cast more and more as a victim of circumstances rather than a creator of his own problems grew much more than the LSU administration must have envisioned.

Also at play: A $15 million buyout for Miles, millions more for his assistants and even more to lure Fisher as the university itself faced mounting budget issues.

Fisher's name was also prominently mentioned in 2016 after Miles was fired following an 18-13 loss to Auburn on Sept. 24.

How quickly things change, though. Sports Illustrated reported that a search committee member said the group wasn't convinced Fisher was the best candidate in 2016. LSU reportedly made a strong push to land then-Houston and now-Texas coach Tom Herman. And when that plan fell apart, the administration turned to its third candidate: current coach Ed Orgeron.

In fact, in two of his next four games, Orgeron will face Fisher and the other candidate in the 2016 search, Herman, as the Tigers travel to Texas on Sept. 7, 2019.

At his weekly Monday news conference when he previewed the A&M game, Orgeron didn't shy away from questions about the high-profile 2016 search.

"I think things happen for a reason. I think they all happen for a reason," he said. "Two years ago we're going to play at Texas A&M, we don't know what's going to happen.

"Two years ago we got to Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher was getting the job. That was Wednesday night. Then Thursday night Tom Herman was getting the job. Then Saturday Ed Orgeron got it. ... I can see why they wanted Jimbo Fisher, he's an excellent coach. I can see why they wanted Tom Herman, he's an excellent coach. I understand that."

LSU and Texas A&M kick off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

