With 16 players invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, each day offers a chance to see a former Tigers player in action.

The workouts kick off Wednesday evening with tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers doing the bench press, before the on-field work begins with that same group Thursday afternoon. 

Some LSU players have opted to forgo some or all combine drills. For a running list of who is participating in what, click here.

Scroll below for a rundown of results, which will be updated as players participate in their respective drills from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

THURSDAY, Feb. 27: (TEs, QBs, WRs)

3-10 p.m. (CST); bench press Wednesday

LSU players not expected to work out: QB Joe Burrow (more on Burrow); TE Thaddeus Moss (more on Moss)

JUSTIN JEFFERSON, WR

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) backtracks along the sideline as Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) and Clemson safety Tanner Muse (19) run past during the National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

RESULTS

  • Bench press: DNP

Check back for more results after 3 p.m. Thursday

STEPHEN SULLIVAN, TE

lsuricefootball1350.111818 bf

LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (10) stiff-arms Rice cornerback Brandon Douglas-Dotson (3) in 2018.

RESULTS

  • Bench press: DNP

Check back for more results after 3 p.m. Thursday

FRIDAY: PKs, STs, OL, RBs

3-10 p.m. (CST); bench press Thursday

BLAKE FERGUSON, long snapper

lsumiss.102217 HS 2316.JPG

LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson (50) ignites the crowd as he screams at the start of the fourth quarter of LSU's 40-24 win over Ole Miss last season.

Check back for results after 3 p.m. Friday

LLOYD CUSHENBERRY, OL

lsuoklahoma.122919 HS 3965.JPG

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the snap from LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III during a Peach Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

Check back for results after 3 p.m. Friday

SAAHDIQ CHARLES, OT

lsufloridafootball.100718_2565

LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) walks the LSU bench area in the first half against Florida in 2018.

Check back for results after 3 p.m. Friday

DAMIEN LEWIS, G

BR.lsunwstatemain.091519 HS 3811.jpg

LSU offensive guard Damien Lewis (68) lines up against Northwestern State.

Check back for results after 3 p.m. Friday

CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE, RB

NFL Combine Football

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. 

Check back for results after 3 p.m. Friday

SATURDAY: DL, LBs

3-10 p.m. (CST); bench press Friday

LSU players not expected to work out: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson (more on Chaisson)

RASHARD LAWRENCE, DE

BR.lsumissstatemain.102019 HS 4420.JPG

LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) on the field during pregame before the Tigers' win over Mississippi State.

Check back for results after 3 p.m. Saturday

JACOB PHILLIPS, LB

BR.lsuauburnmain.102719 HS 2412.JPG

LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) pressures Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the first half against Auburn.

Check back for results after 3 p.m. Saturday

PATRICK QUEEN, LB

BR.lsumissstatemain.102019 HS 2488.JPG

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) defends against Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8).

Check back for results after 3 p.m. Saturday

MICHAEL DIVINITY, LB

1efaaddd-76e0-5e51-b783-59e3821658be

LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) during the second half of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn in 2018.

Check back for results after 3 p.m. Saturday

SUNDAY: DBs

1-6 p.m. (CST)

LSU players not expected to work out: S, Grant Delpit (more on Delpit)

KRISTIAN FULTON, CB

BR.lsuutahstatemain.100619 HS 2374.JPG

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) in the first half against Utah State.

Check back for results after 1 p.m. Sunday

CLICK HERE FOR FULL COMBINE RESULTS

