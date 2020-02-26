With 16 players invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, each day offers a chance to see a former Tigers player in action.
The workouts kick off Wednesday evening with tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers doing the bench press, before the on-field work begins with that same group Thursday afternoon.
Scroll below for a rundown of results, which will be updated as players participate in their respective drills from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
THURSDAY, Feb. 27: (TEs, QBs, WRs) 3-10 p.m. (CST); bench press Wednesday LSU players not expected to work out: QB Joe Burrow ( more on Burrow); TE Thaddeus Moss ( more on Moss) JUSTIN JEFFERSON, WR
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) backtracks along the sideline as Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) and Clemson safety Tanner Muse (19) run past during the National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
HILARY SCHEINUK/The Advocate
STEPHEN SULLIVAN, TE
LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (10) stiff-arms Rice cornerback Brandon Douglas-Dotson (3) in 2018.
BILL FEIG/The Advocate
FRIDAY: PKs, STs, OL, RBs 3-10 p.m. (CST); bench press Thursday BLAKE FERGUSON, long snapper
LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson (50) ignites the crowd as he screams at the start of the fourth quarter of LSU's 40-24 win over Ole Miss last season.
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK
LLOYD CUSHENBERRY, OL
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the snap from LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III during a Peach Bowl victory over Oklahoma.
HILARY SCHEINUK/The Advocate
SAAHDIQ CHARLES, OT
LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) walks the LSU bench area in the first half against Florida in 2018.
HILARY SCHEINUK/The Advocate
DAMIEN LEWIS, G
LSU offensive guard Damien Lewis (68) lines up against Northwestern State.
HILARY SCHEINUK/The Advocate
CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE, RB
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
SATURDAY: DL, LBs 3-10 p.m. (CST); bench press Friday LSU players not expected to work out: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson ( more on Chaisson) RASHARD LAWRENCE, DE
LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) on the field during pregame before the Tigers' win over Mississippi State.
HILARY SCHEINUK/The Advocate
JACOB PHILLIPS, LB
LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) pressures Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the first half against Auburn.
HILARY SCHEINUK/The Advocate
PATRICK QUEEN, LB
LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) defends against Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8).
HILARY SCHEINUK/The Advocate
MICHAEL DIVINITY, LB
LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) during the second half of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn in 2018.
HILARY SCHEINUK/The Advocate
SUNDAY: DBs
1-6 p.m. (CST)
LSU players not expected to work out: S, Grant Delpit ( more on Delpit) KRISTIAN FULTON, CB
LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) in the first half against Utah State.
HILARY SCHEINUK/The Advocate
CLICK HERE FOR FULL COMBINE RESULTS
