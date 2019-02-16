Freshman Cade Beloso belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to bring No. 1 LSU a 6-5 victory over Army Saturday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers trailed, 5-3, entering the inning. But Zach Watson and Giovanni DiGiacomo walked, and Beloso sent the first pitch of his at-bat over the right field wall.
LSU improved to 2-0 on the season.
