In a movement of unity, members of the LSU Tigers and US Army Black Knights stand together as the Pershing Rifles present the colors during the National Anthem before first pitch as LSU hosts Army during Military Appreciation Weekend, Saturday, February 16, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Freshman Cade Beloso belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to bring No. 1 LSU a 6-5 victory over Army Saturday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers trailed, 5-3, entering the inning. But Zach Watson and Giovanni DiGiacomo walked, and Beloso sent the first pitch of his at-bat over the right field wall.

LSU improved to 2-0 on the season.

