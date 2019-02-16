Freshman Cade Beloso belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to bring No. 1 LSU a 6-5 victory over Army Saturday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers trailed, 5-3, entering the inning. But Zach Watson and Giovanni DiGiacomo walked, and Beloso sent the first pitch of his at-bat over the right field wall.

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN! @cade_beloso walks it off with a three-run blast to give LSU The 6-5 win against Army! #GeauxTigers🐯 pic.twitter.com/L2R9M1TtHF — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 16, 2019//

LSU improved to 2-0 on the season.