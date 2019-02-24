In a tie game during the seventh inning against Bryant on Sunday at Alex Box Stadium, Zach Watson stepped off the bag at first base and waited to sprint. Watson, who reached on a single, had received the sign to steal second base.

Bryant had tied the game one inning earlier, and LSU needed to put Watson in scoring position with two outs. Watson sprung out of his crouch as the pitcher lifted his leg. He slid safely into second base a few seconds later.

With Watson in scoring position, Antoine Duplantis smacked a single through the right side of the infield. Watson sprinted around third base and slid under the tag at home plate, and LSU won 4-3 once Todd Peterson conducted a six-out save.

The tight win completed an LSU sweep after the Tigers (7-0) scored a combined 30 runs during two blowouts to start the series. Bryant dropped to 2-4.

“My only surprise about today,” coach Paul Mainieri said, “is the other two games weren't just like this.”

LSU led 3-1 entering the sixth inning. Pitcher Jaden Hill, who earned SEC Freshman of the Week last week after striking out eight batters during his first start, allowed one run. With a runner on third base and one out in the fifth inning, Hill recorded consecutive strikeouts to retain LSU’s lead.

Though Hill allowed just two hits and two walks, he stretched into a lot of deep counts, throwing 85 pitches by the end of the fifth inning. Mainieri pulled him for Matthew Beck.

“You're not sore or anything?” Mainieri asked Hill after removing him.

“No,” Hill told him, “just didn't feel great pitching today.”

Bryant tied the game against Beck in the sixth inning as the Bulldogs exploited an LSU weakness thus far this season: catching runners stealing. Bryant stole six bases Sunday — two during the sixth inning. (LSU has allowed 16 stolen bases through seven games.)

“Our pitchers need to start delivering the ball quicker to home plate,” Mainieri said. “Our catcher doesn't have a chance to throw anybody out because we're too slow getting the ball to the catcher.

“It affected the game because every time you walked somebody it was like giving up a double.”

Bryant’s Ryan Ward led off the sixth inning with a single. He advanced to second on a passed ball, then stole third. Ward scored on a single by Sam Owens, who promptly stole second base. A single to shallow center field scored Owens, tying the game.

Aaron George entered and struck out the first batter he faced to end the inning. George pitched a scoreless seventh inning, too.

The game tied, Watson came up to bat in the seventh with no one on base. LSU hadn’t scored since the fourth inning. Watson slipped into a 1-2 count. He fouled off four fastballs before hitting a single up the middle.

Watson knew if he could steal second he had a chance to score. He believed Duplantis would put the ball in play.

“When he hits this ball,” Watson thought, “I got to get home.”

Duplantis slapped a single into right field. Watson took off, knowing the throw from the right fielder would reach the catcher about the same time he did. As Watson approached home plate, he saw Bryant’s catcher grabbing the ball.

Watson slid to the right, extending his left arm over home plate. The umpire extended his arms wide. Safe. Watson stood up slowly. Duplantis clapped his hands. And Peterson shut down the rest of the game.

“I don't think we're a perfect team by any stretch of the imagination,” Mainieri said. “There's areas we need to continue to improve in. There's still areas we're trying to figure out the right combination. It's nice when you can do that and still win the games.”