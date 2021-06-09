LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan, right fielder Dylan Crews and pitcher Will Hellmers received freshman All-American honors Wednesday from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
The trio, particularly Crews and Morgan, have been integral to LSU's season. Crews and Morgan lead the team in starts with 61 each, and Hellmers has provided a steady presence as LSU's midweek starter.
Crews has a .361 batting average this season with 16 doubles, 16 home runs, 40 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. He recorded 10 hits, including three home runs, during the NCAA Eugene regional as coach Paul Mainieri returned him to the top of the order.
Morgan has nearly identical statistics. He's tied with Crews for the team-lead in batting average, has 16 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 40 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. He has also saved countless errors with his defensive prowess around first base.
Hellmers, a right-hander, hasn't played as much, but he has a 6-2 record with a 3.23 ERA over 39 innings this season. He usually pitches during LSU's midweek games, but Hellmers threw two shutout relief innings Monday night against Oregon, steadying the staff in the regional final.