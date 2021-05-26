LSU
Record: 35-20
Coach: Beth Torina; 545-287 overall, 416-178 at LSU.
About the Tigers: LSU has built its season on one of the nation’s toughest schedules. The Tigers’ 20 losses are the most among the teams remaining, with LSU having played seven of the 16 and a 7-12 record against. The team batting average was low in the regular season, but LSU had 41 hits in four regional games. A two-pitcher staff is backed by Torina, one of the top pitch callers in the nation. The defense is solid to spectacular.
Pitcher to watch: RH Ali Kilponen – In her second full season, she’s become the the go-to choice in the circle with a team high 32 appearances and 15 starts. A 15-8 record with a 1.92 ERA and .192 batting average against, she has 119 strikeouts in 131⅓ innings. She has the staff’s best velocity, but her pitch repertoire has also grown. She’s tied for the team lead with nine complete games and has become increasingly effective coming in to finish games with two saves.
Player to watch: CF Aliyah Andrews – Don’t blink or you might miss another one of her highlight-reel diving catches. She’s the team’s top hitter (.370) at the leadoff spot, often triggering rallies by using her speed to get to first base. If she gets the ball on the ground with a bunt or slap hit, chances are she’s on and looking to steal a base with a 27-of-29 success rate. Her power game is improved with 13 extra-base hits.
What to watch for: Intensity and atmosphere. LSU has a strong home field edge with a full house at Tiger Park and have become expert at grinding out victories with pitching, defense and just enough hitting. LSU has a 62-41 edge in home runs.
Florida State
Record: 42-10-1
Coach: Lonni Alameda 754-335-3, 597-177-2 at FSU
About the Seminoles: Won NCAA title in 2018 after beating LSU in Super Regional. This year’s team has great balance and speed. Seven players have at least 22 RBI, led by Kalei Harding with 36. Also, 10 players have at least 10 stolen bases, with Devyn Flaherty’s 18-for-18 leading the way. Similar to LSU, the ‘Noles don’t hit for a high average (team BA .263) but win tight games with pitching and defense.
Pitcher to watch: RH Kathryn Sandercock – A 23-2 record with a 1.15 ERA and eight complete games, there’s no doubt who the ace is. Sandercock has 103 strikeouts and only 22 walks in 140⅓. Opponents are batting .193 against her. She has four shutouts and put together a streak of 21 consecutive scoreless innings. Her one-hit shutout vs. UCF sent FSU to the Super Regional. She won a bronze medal with Team USA at the Softball International Cup competition.
Player to watch: 3B Sydney Sherrill – Keeping her off base will be the big task. She leads the team with a .305 batting average but also has 42 walks and a .462 on base percentage. She leads the team with 42 runs scored and is second with 43 hits, plus 13 stolen bases. She is a three-time All ACC first teamer and two-time defensive Player of the Year. She made the WCWS All-Tournament team in 2018, helping the Seminoles to the national title.
What to watch for: Pitching, defense and a small ball offense. FSU pitching earned run average is 1.63, compared to LSU’s 2.61 and the Seminoles have stolen 106 bases, so LSU catcher Morgan Cummins will be tested. It’s a battle tested group with four seniors and a redshirt junior in the everyday lineup. Caylan Arnold (10-6, 1.60) is a capable No. 2 to Sandercock.