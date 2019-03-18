Though an early 0-2 start scuttled LSU’s chances of a third straight Southeastern Conference regular season gymnastics title, a late surge made the Tigers the top seed for Saturday’s SEC Championships meet in New Orleans.
After averaging over a 198 score the past three meets, LSU chased down regular-season champion Florida to earn the No. 1 seed at the Smoothie King Center. LSU will have the coveted home or Olympic rotation — vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor — in the evening session against the No. 2-seeded Gators, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Kentucky.
That session begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The afternoon session of No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Auburn, No. 7 Missouri and No. 8 Arkansas will be at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.
LSU closed the regular season Friday with a 198.175 at Arizona, a school record road meet score. That score pushed the Tigers’ National Qualifying Score (NQS) to 197.680, just nudging past Florida (197.675).
“Momentum is a wonderful thing once you catch it,” LSU coach D-D Breaux said. “We have to keep it moving forward.”
Finnegan AAI finalist
LSU’s Sarah Finnegan has been named one of six finalists for the 2019 AAI Award, given annually to the nation’s top senior gymnast.
Finnegan is joined on the list by Florida’s Alicia Boren, Brenna Dowell of Oklahoma, Olivia Karas of Michigan, Katelyn Ohashi of UCLA and Toni-Ann Williams of California.
“It’s an honor,” Finnegan said. “Super cool. I found out through Twitter. The AAI Award is really prestigious. They compare it to the Heisman for football.”
Finnegan ranks only behind UCLA’s Kyla Ross with an NQS all-around average of 39.675. Finnegan also ranks third nationally bars, fifth on floor and beam and 17th on vault, and is one of four gymnasts in the country with a 9.95 or higher on all four events including 10s on bars and beam.
Former LSU gymnasts Ashleigh Gnat and Susan Jackson won the AAI Award in 2017 and 2010, respectively.
Tigers ranked No. 3 nationally
LSU’s run of strong and stronger late-season scores — 197.900 against Georgia, 198.150 against Oregon State and 198.175 at Arizona — allowed the Tigers to pass Florida for No. 3 in the NQS rankings behind only Oklahoma (198.115) and UCLA (197.885). Denver, Utah, Michigan, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama round out the top 10.
SEC tickets
Breaux said more than 9,000 tickets for the SEC Championships have been presold. Remaining tickets are $17-22 each and can be purchased through TicketMaster on SECSports.com. Tickets are good for both the afternoon and evening sessions.