A top-flight offensive lineman from Louisiana has committed to the LSU football team, according to 247Sports.

Ray Parker, of Ruston High, pledged to LSU for the class of 2019. He is the 18th-ranked offensive tackle in the tackle, rated by 247Sports. He's also the No. 10 overall player in Louisiana.

A four-star prospect, Parker reportedly held scholarship offers from schools like Florida, Texas, Texas A&M and others.

Parker is the 19th commitment for the class of 2019.

Commitments are non-binding. The first day a high school player can sign a national letter of intent is Dec. 19.