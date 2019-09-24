Reinstated offensive lineman Ed Ingram will start "when he earns it," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said, following his return to the football team after charges for alleged aggravated sexual assault were dismissed Friday morning in Dallas.
The details of the case are limited because Texas attorney general Ken Paxton placed the case under official seal, and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office has no further details on the case because of the seal.
Ingram, a 6-foot-4, 314-pound sophomore, started in 12 games at right guard as a true freshman in 2017, and he remained near the team although he was suspended for the 2018 season.
"He's been working out," Orgeron said on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench." "He seems like he's in very good shape. We're so happy for Ed, and he's a great human being, he's a great part of our staff. I mean, our football team. He's an integral part of our football team. He's probably one of our best linemen. So obviously, we're going to be putting him in a starting role when he earns it."
LSU's Adrian Magee, a 6-foot-4, 343-pound senior, has started at left guard in all four games this season, and Orgeron said could become a "swing guy," who could provide depth at both guard and tackle.
Magee started at right tackle in the 2018 season opener against Miami before suffering a leg injury.
LSU took depth hits on the offensive line when true freshmen Kardell Thomas (ankle) and Thomas Perry (foot) were both lost for what Orgeron said could be until at least December recovering from surgeries on injuries during the preseason.
Ingram's return helps provide depth.
"That would give us flexibility with Adrian Magee, that he can play guard or tackle for us," Orgeron said. "He can be a swing guy for us. But Adrian is playing very well. So we're going to let it just fill in. But it's a good problem to have."