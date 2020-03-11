Former LSU defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation announced its 2020 class Wednesday, which included Dorsey, who will be the 10th LSU player inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The official induction will take place during the NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 8 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

The Hall of Fame class includes former Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2001, and former Alcorn State quarterback Steve McNair, a first-round pick who went on to a 13-year career in the NFL.

Dorsey is the most decorated defensive player in school history, a unanimous first-team All-American, like other members of his Hall of Fame class: Ohio State running back Keith Byars, Southern Methodist running back Eric Dickerson, Washington State placekicker Jason Hanson, defensive end E.J. Junior and Oklahoma State defensive tackle Leslie O'Neal.

Dorsey was a two-time, first-team All-American. He earned the unanimous honors in 2007, when helped lead the Tigers defense in its BCS national championship win over Ohio State. That year, Dorsey won the Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi and Lott IMPACT trophies, becoming the first player in school history to win any of those awards.

A two-time, first-team All-SEC selection, Dorsey was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2007. He was a five-time SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week from 2004-2007, and he anchored a defense that ranked No. 3 nationally in total defense in both his junior and senior seasons.

During his career, Dorsey recorded 179 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. He was inducted into the SEC Football Legends Class in 2017.

The Gonzales native and East Ascension High graduate was the fifth overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, and he played for the franchise for five seasons before finishing his career by spending four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class

PLAYERS:

Lomas Brown – OT, Florida (1981-84)

Keith Byars – RB, Ohio State (1982-85)

Eric Crouch – QB, Nebraska (1998-2001)

Eric Dickerson – RB, Southern Methodist (1979-82)

Glenn Dorsey – DT, LSU (2004-07)

Jumbo Elliott – OT, Michigan (1984-87)

Jason Hanson – PK, Washington State (1988-91)

E.J. Henderson – LB, Maryland (1999-2002)

E.J. Junior – DE, Alabama (1977-80)

Steve McNair – QB, Alcorn State (1991-94)

Cade McNown – QB, UCLA (1995-98)

Leslie O'Neal – DT, Oklahoma State (1982-85)

Anthony Poindexter – DB, Virginia (1995-98)

David Pollack – DE, Georgia (2001-04)

Bob Stein – DE, Minnesota (1966-68)

Michael Westbrook – WR, Colorado (1991-94)

Elmo Wright – WR, Houston (1968-70)

COACHES:

Dick Sheridan – 121-52-5 (69.4%); Furman (1978-85), North Carolina State (1986-92)

Andy Talley – 258-155-2 (62.4%); St. Lawrence [NY] (1979-83), Villanova (1985-2016)