It’s been so long since LSU has had a gymnastics meet like the one the Tigers are anticipating Saturday against Auburn. With the visiting Tigers led by Suni Lee, the all-around gold medalist from last year’s Tokyo Olympics, coach Jay Clark is expecting LSU’s biggest crowd since before the pandemic forced a premature end to the 2020 season and 75% attendance restrictions in 2021.

“I think it will feel the most normal that we’ve had around here in two years,” Clark said Friday. “Ticket sales have been brisk. My hope is that if it’s not a sellout that it’s going to be real close. I want it to be standing room only in there. It’s a perfect time slot.”

Introductions are at 2:45 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the No. 6-ranked Auburn Tigers (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) and No. 8 LSU Tigers (2-0, 1-0 SEC). First vault is at 3 p.m., and the meet will be televised on ESPNU.

While COVID-19 is not impacting attendance, the virus still has significantly impacted its season.

LSU beat Centenary 196.950-186.550 on Jan. 7 in its season opener, an opponent that had to fill in for West Virginia because of coronavirus issues within the Mountaineers’ program. LSU’s next two meets at Missouri and at home against Arkansas were also impacted by Covid issues, with the SEC eventually combining them into a three-team meet Feb. 20 at Mizzou.

Last week, LSU cruised to a 196.850-196.100 win at Georgia, which because of the gap between meets felt like starting over again to Clark.

“The way I look at last week was like it was our first meet,” he said.

“It went about as you’d expect a first meet to go if you started on the road. Nothing horrible, but we were walking around on landings and not really dialed in. I’ve seen an uptick this week as you would hope to see as you move into the second meet in the conference. Our execution this week has been good. I feel our preparation has been good. I expect us to do a better job.”

And with the best lineup the Tigers have been able to field so far this season.

LSU has slowly been working its top two gymnasts, junior Kiya Johnson and sophomore Haleigh Bryant, back to all-around status because of injury concerns. Johnson, the 2021 SEC floor champion, has not done floor in the Tigers’ first two meets because of a chronic Achilles’ tendon issue. Bryant, the 2021 NCAA vault champion, only did vault and uneven bars because she partially tore her plantar fascia tendon in her foot against Centenary.

Both are likely to compete in all four events against Auburn, something LSU’s coaches have been aiming toward for weeks now.

“(Bryant) is not 100% but she’s come back much more quickly than I anticipated,” Clark said. “In several consults with the doctors they don’t feel like she’s in any danger of doing anything else to it right now. It’ll be taped. You just go with it and you hope it holds.

“The same with Kiya’s Achilles’. This was our target date. It’s not that it’s better or worse, it’s just that this was our date to bring her along and give her a home date before we hit the home stretch of Florida and Alabama. We’ll probably do two meets, maybe three, then shut her down and get ready for postseason.”

LSU will need them against an Auburn program rejuvenated by Lee’s arrival. She is the first Olympic all-around gold medalist to go on to compete in college, Clark said.

“Auburn has a very good team,” he said. “When you have a kid of that caliber on your team it tends to lift everyone else’s performances as well.”

Jeffrey update

Clark said former UCLA gymnast Alexis Jeffrey will be on the floor and will be introduced with the LSU team Saturday but is not expected to compete. Jeffrey transferred to LSU in January after teammates accused her of using racial slurs in the gym while singing song lyrics. LSU school officials investigated the situation and approved of her transfer as a walk on.

Clark said Jeffrey has not performed since taking part in UCLA’s exhibition meet in December.

“We still need to get her up to speed where she’s doing full routines,” he said. “It’s been a while since she’d done them. She’s got to earn her way in that role. If she was routine ready she might be in the mix. Right now we’ve just got to get her acclimated.”

Challenge accepted

Clark and LSU will have to make sure it finds a seat for one prominent “new” fan: LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey.

Bryant challenged the basketball legend on Twitter this week to be at the meet.

“KIM MULKEY IN THE PMAC THIS SATURDAY … I THINK YES @KimMulkey” Bryant tweeted.

Mulkey said her son, former LSU baseball player Kramer Robertson, brought Bryant’s message to her attention. With her Tigers not playing again until Monday night at Ole Miss, Mulkey promised to be in there.

“See you Saturday! #GeauxTigers” Mulkey replied.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“It’ll be my first gymnastics meet,” said Mulkey, who has developed a close friendship with former LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux.

SEC standings

Team SEC Pct. Overall Pct. Season High

Florida 3-0 1.000 6-0 1.000 198.250

Auburn 2-0 1.000 5-0 1.000 197.525

LSU 1-0 1.000 2-0 1.000 196.950

Kentucky 1-1 .500 2-1 .667 197.450

Alabama 1-2 .333 1-3 .250 197.650

Missouri 0-1 .000 5-1 .833 196.875

Arkansas 0-2 .000 1-2 .333 197.200

Georgia 0-2 .000 0-3 .000 196.100

Last week’s results

Friday’s results

LSU 196.850, Georgia 196.100

Auburn 197.525, Alabama 197.125

Florida 198.250, Arkansas 196.475

Saturday’s results

Kentucky 197.450, Missouri 196.875

Friday’s schedule

Florida at Missouri, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Georgia/Central Michigan/Illinois at Kentucky, 6 p.m. (SECNetwork+)

North Carolina/Western Carolina at Alabama, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

West Virginia at Arkansas, 7 p.m. (SECNetwork+)

Saturday’s schedule

Auburn at LSU, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

All times CST