A surefire way to liven up an odd bet between former head coaches Steve Spurrier and Les Miles? Add alcohol to the equation.

A day after the former LSU coach Miles and the former Florida head coach Spurrier bet some grass consumption vs. visor wearing on the outcome of the game Saturday, beer was thrown into the mix.

"Love the gamesmanship," read a tweet from the official Dos Equis account. " ... How about we spice this up with a postgame round for the fans of the winning team at a few local bars? On us."

Love the gamesmanship @SteveSpurrierUF @CoachLesMiles. How about we spice this up with a postgame round for the fans of the winning team at a few local bars? On us. #MayTheBestTeamWin pic.twitter.com/scMgjb2zt0 — Dos Equis (@DosEquis) October 3, 2018

The tweet was accompanied by a split map displaying the free beer locations. If Baton Rouge wins, the rounds will be served at Pluckers Wing Bar on Bluebonnet Boulevard, Fred's Bar and Grill on Bob Pettit Boulevard and Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar on Burbank Drive.

If Florida wins, free beers will be distributed at Gator's Dockside and Buffalo Wild Wings, both located on W. Newberry Road.

It was not specified when the free beer would be available, or how much would be distributed.

The social media jawing was started by Miles, who asked Spurrier, "How much you wanna bet your Gators are going down this weekend?"

Wearing visors, snacking on grass: Les Miles, Steve Spurrier bet over LSU-Florida matchup It's been a couple of years since Les Miles coached at LSU, but it's clear that he's still confident in the Tigers after offering a wager on t…

Spurrier, now the coach of the Orlando Apollos in the fledgling Alliance of American Football league, gladly accepted the bet and set the wager.

"We're going to win on Saturday," Spurrier fired back. "If we don't, I'll eat some of that grass of yours. When we do win, you're wearing my visor!"

Both Miles and Spurrier were recently featured in satirical Dos Equis commercials. Miles was referred to as a "grass expert," and munched on some grass before ordering more of the "beer blaster."

Can't see the video? Click here.

In Spurrier's commercial, he was said to have stopped for a Dos Equis "every time he was carried off the field."

Can't see the video below? Click here.

No. 5 LSU (5-0) travels to play No. 22 Florida (4-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be on CBS.

LSU took down the Gators 17-16 last year in Gainesville in the first of five consecutive losses for Florida, which fired former coach Jim McElwain in the middle of that losing streak. Now, Florida is looking to beat LSU at home for the first time since 2012.