LSU picks up a third College Football Playoff projection this week going into its showdown with Auburn. The primary reason: the high ankle sprain and surgery for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to Brett McMurphy of WatchStadium.com. “I’m going with LSU over Bama with a less than 100 percent Tagovailoa,” McMurphy wrote. “If LSU wins at Alabama and takes the SEC title at 13-0, I’m projecting the Tigers as the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.” McMurphy also has LSU in the CFP final in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against Ohio State, a rematch of the 2008 BCS final that the Tigers won over the Buckeyes. The majority of projections (10 of 16) still have LSU just missing out on the playoffs with a trip to the Sugar Bowl. But after Texas’ loss to Oklahoma, nine of those picks now have the Tigers taking on still unbeaten Baylor. LSU has three projections in all for the CFP, while three others have the Tigers going to the Orange Bowl.
The projections
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor
CollegeFootballNews.com: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs. Clemson
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor
Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs. Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor
Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
Steve Petrella, Action Network: Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor
Jake Rill, BleacherReport.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor
Erick Smith, USA Today: Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs. Clemson
Bowl guide
Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Atlanta (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN)
Orange Bowl: 7 p.m., Dec. 30, Miami (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m., Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)
CFP National Championship Game: 7 p.m., Jan. 13, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)
Bowl projection summary
Sugar: 10; Orange: 3; CFP semifinals: 3 (Peach 2, Fiesta 1), CFP final: 1