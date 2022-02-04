In the latest development surrounding name, image and likeness opportunities, LSU will begin selling customizable jerseys with football players' names on them ahead of the 2022 season.
Players will receive a portion of the sales, which wasn't possible before NIL deals became a reality last summer. Since then, group licensing has allowed players to use school logos in certain cases, resulting in the official Nike jerseys.
“For the first time ever, fans will be able to purchase authentic jerseys of their favorite LSU Tigers, and student-athletes will directly benefit from every sale," athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement Friday. "We cannot wait to see our jerseys on the sidelines and in the stands inside Tiger Stadium next season, and we eagerly anticipate additional player co-branded products for our student-athletes across all sports.”
The opportunity came from a co-branded jersey program launched Thursday by Fanatics and OneTeam Partners, which was shared with dozens of schools. LSU quickly became the first team to reach nearly unanimous participation.
The jerseys will have the name and number of any player who opts into the program. LSU, which plans to release more information later this year, did not say how much of the sales will go to the athletes.