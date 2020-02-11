lsuoklahoma.122919 HS 1263.JPG
LSU running backs coach Tommie Robinson on the field before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

There could be another shake-up within Ed Orgeron's full-time coaching staff.

Tommie Robinson, LSU's running backs coach since 2017, is reportedly interviewing with South Carolina coach Will Muschamp this week, according to 247Sports.

The 56-year-old Robinson's three-year contract, which pays him about $600,000 per year, expires on March 31.

Orgeron said in a Tuesday morning interview with 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" that he is prepared for Robinson's departure.

"We have a plan," Orgeron said in the interview. "We wish Tommie the best, and if that does happen, I have a guy that we're immediately going to replace him with, and I think the fans are going to be very happy."

Former LSU running back Kevin Faulk is the director of player development on the Tigers' support staff, and he joined the program in 2018.

Faulk, who played for LSU from 1995 to 1998, is the school's all-time leader in rushing yards (4,557) and rushing touchdowns (46). The Carencro High graduate still has plenty ties to the state and would bring an NFL career that included three Super Bowl titles to the recruiting trail.

