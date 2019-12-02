LSU linebacker Michael Divinity has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, the all-star game's officials announced Monday morning.
The Shrine Bowl is the longest running college football all-star game in the nation, and it will play its 95th edition on Jan. 18 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
RISE AND SHINE ☀️Welcome Michael Divinity Jr. from @LSUfootball to the 2020 @Shrine_Bowl! Congrats @Tht_Boy_Mike #ShrineBowl | #GeauxTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/YJ1hSjazpD— Shrine_Bowl (@Shrine_Bowl) December 2, 2019
Divinity, a 6-foot-2, 241-pound senior, has recorded 23 tackles, four sacks and three tackles for loss in five games in 2019.
He has missed seven games due to what LSU coach Ed Orgeron has called "coach's decisions" — an intentionally vague phrase that Orgeron uses to keep the particulars of such dealings in-house — and the linebacker briefly left the team for two weeks "to focus on a personal matter."
Divinity has not played since starting against Auburn.
Orgeron has said that the national championship game is the earliest Divinity could play again, which means he will miss the upcoming SEC Championship Game against Georgia on Saturday and a possible bowl game or College Football Playoff semifinal.
Divinity joins LSU senior wide receiver Derrick Dillon as the second Tiger to accept an invitation to the Shrine Bowl.
Dillon, a Pine High graduate, has recorded 45 catches, 584 yards and four touchdowns in his four-season career. The Franklinton native is known for his 71-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown reception against Auburn in 2018, which preceded Cole Tracy's game-winning field goal as time expired.
The Shrine Bowl will be played at Tropicana Field, and the game will be broadcast live at 2 p.m. on NFL Network.