When a couple of his buddies asked Louis Mykoff if his restaurant would have the sound up for the game Saturday, the general manager of Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos & More on Perkins Road assumed they were talking about the LSU-Tennessee game at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

No, they told him. They were talking about the Cincinnati Bengals’ playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

“We were full last week” during the Bengals 26-19 win last week over the Las Vegas Raiders, Mykoff said. “We’re usually not busy this time of year, but people have gone nuts for the Bengals. I texted our managers for Saturday to make sure they have the sound on for the Bengals game and the (LSU) basketball game.”

It’s not hard to understand why the uptick in interest in a team that hadn’t done anything interesting over the past three decades.

For one, and it’s a big one, the Saints are not in the playoffs. Thanks to the Los Angeles Rams giving the Saints the shaft for the second time in the past four postseasons, blowing a 17-0 lead against the San Francisco 49ers to end the regular season, New Orleans is idle. If you’re still interested in the NFL playoffs — and who in football-mad south Louisiana isn’t? — then you’re searching for a substitute team to root for right now.

With Heisman Trophy-winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throwing touchdown passes to Biletnikoff Award-winning LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals fit that bill perfectly.

Norbert Weinert, manager of the Pluckers Wing Bar just south of LSU’s campus, said he’s seen the uptick in interest all season.

“All season long we’ve had Bengals fans in here every week,” said Weinert, who said Burrow used to pick up wings orders to go at his location when he was at LSU. “We’d have to have the Bengals on multiple TVs. Not as much as the Saints, but if the Saints were on, they were keeping one eye on the Bengals. Lots of No. 9 Bengals jerseys.”

There are LSU players aplenty in the playoffs, but it isn’t quite the same appeal.

Leonard Fournette and Devin White star for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Kevin Minter and Rashard Robinson and former LSU track star Cyril Grayson, but the Bucs are one of the Saints’ NFC South rivals.

There’s the Kansas City Chiefs with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams playing running back (though Clyde, like Fournette, has been hurt) and Tyrann Mathieu turning in a great second act to his career at safety.

But the Bengals are the plucky upstarts, not the two-time reigning AFC champs. By nature, it’s more fun to root for the underdog. Certainly the Bengals, who before last week hadn’t won a playoff game in 31 years, check the underdog’s box.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

There’s also that extra something with Burrow, too. There’s starting to be talk that he’s one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, certainly one of the best in his age group. Being a marquee player at the game’s most marquee position is one alluring mix. After quarterbacking LSU to arguably the greatest season in college football history, who doesn’t want to see him power the Bengals to the Super Bowl?

“Everyone loves Joe,” Weinert said. “He is LSU football in the NFL right now.”

Scott Rabalais: LSU basketball has solid foundation but a shaky-looking structure Will Wade has a penchant for saying his program is built on a solid foundation. He said it after the Tigers clawed out a 64-58 victory Friday …

If you want to truly get in the spirit of being a Bengals supporter for a day, your friendly neighborhood sports columnist has a few suggestions for you:

1. Repurpose any purple and gold Tiger-striped clothing you have for the Bengals game. At least you will be in the right sartorial ballpark (or stadium), even though Cincinnati’s colors are orange and black. If you want to make the big sacrifice and take a couple of Sharpies to one of your LSU outfits, that’s up to you.

2. Sub out your “Who Dat?” Saints chant for the Bengals’ “Who Dey?” Yes, that is a thing they do there, and yes, it is probably something Bengals fans “borrowed” from Saints fans back in the early 1980s. According to some reports from Cincy, there is some evidence a beer company is involved, which is also something Saints/LSU/Bengals fans can appreciate.

3. I know it’s definitely gumbo weather, but try replacing a bowl of our unofficial state food in your pregame meal with a bowl of Skyline Chili. It’s the official/unofficial food of Cincinnati. Can’t imagine why, but yes, they serve it over spaghetti.

As for Zippy’s, Burrow hasn’t been back since he left LSU, to Mykoff’s knowledge, but the restaurant is still home to the Joey Burriteaux, named for Joey B because he ordered it so often.

They’ll be selling a few of those Saturday, with the sound cranked up and the cheers for a far away team that for a lot of reasons has worked its way into local fans’ hearts.

If you’re driving down Perkins or Nicholson on Saturday and hear a few “Who Dey?” shouts, you’ll understand why.