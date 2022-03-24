Former LSU men's assistant basketball coach Kevin Nickelberry has joined the staff of Georgetown University coach Patrick Ewing.
Nickelberry, who served as LSU's interim head coach in the NCAA tournament last week after Will Wade was fired, was named assistant coach and recruiting coordinator by Ewing on Thursday — three days after Matt McMahon was hired to replace Wade.
Nickelberry spent the past two seasons as a bench coach and recruiting coordinator for Wade after spending one year as an assistant to the Tigers' head coach.
A Washington D.C. native, Nickelberry was head coach at Howard University in his hometown before joining Wade, his old friend, at LSU prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.