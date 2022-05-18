LSU sophomore Dylan Crews was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team on Wednesday in recognition of a player "who gives back to his community through superior service efforts."
Crews works with Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge, a nonprofit resource center organized and directed by family members of individuals with disabilities.
The organization supports families whose members have physical, cognitive, mental, emotional or behavioral disabilities. Crews is involved with Gonzales-based Team of Dreams, an all-abilities baseball league serving kids and young adults who use wheelchairs, persons with physical disabilities or persons with intellectual disabilities.
Crews and his family buy four seats for every LSU home game and give the tickets to families with special-needs children. He signs autographs and takes pictures with the kids in right field before every home game. One of the children Crews has befriended is 8-year-old Aubrey White, who has nonverbal autism and suffers from seizures.
The first time her parents ever heard Aubrey speak was while they were watching an LSU baseball game on TV last year. When Crews stepped up to the plate, Aubrey cheered, “Dylan Crews!”
After meeting Aubrey, Crews wanted more kids with special-needs to have the opportunity to come to a baseball game, so he and his family began buying the tickets for the kids and their families.