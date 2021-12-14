Northwestern State became the latest team to have the life squeezed out of its offense by the nation’s stingiest defense Tuesday night.
No. 19 LSU went into its contest against Northwestern State leading all Division I teams in allowing 53.7 points a game and the Demons had to work more than 27½ minutes to get half that total.
It was mostly tough sledding from the opening tip for Northwestern State, which wound up scoring just 15 points in the first half.
The second half was a bit better when the Demons scored 34 points, but unbeaten LSU still cruised to an 89-49 win in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The 15 points in the first half were the fewest allowed by LSU since the first half of a Jan. 8, 2011, game at Auburn.
That night, LSU, which was then coached by Trent Johnson, led 32-6 at halftime and went on to notch a 62-55 victory.
It was also the lowest half of the Will Wade era, topping the 16 points the Tigers gave up in the first half against McNeese State on Nov. 18.
It was ninth time in 10 outings this season that LSU (10-0) has given up fewer than 60 points in regulation. Penn State had to go to overtime to reach that mark in a 68-63 loss to the Tigers on Nov. 26.
On the other end of the floor, Wade’s team showed some improvement after a couple of sluggish and sloppy offensive performances.
LSU reached its goal of 10 turnovers or fewer with 10 giveaways, its second-lowest total this season, which led to just six Northwestern State points.
“We did a better job of limiting the turnovers,” said Wade, whose team committed a season-high 21 against Georgia Tech on Saturday. “That’s the first time in a long time we’ve gotten our game goal of 10 turnovers or less.”
With fewer mistakes, LSU got into a rhythm on offense after a bit of a slow start.
Guard Xavier Pinson, who was responsible for getting it started, almost outscored Northwestern State (2-9) by himself in the first half.
The Missouri transfer scored 13 points when he went 5 of 5 from the field — knocking down three shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
Northwestern State, which shot just 19.4% from the field in going 6 of 32, led 6-4 at the 17:11 mark of the first half before Pinson ignited a 20-5 run that helped LSU take control.
Pinson had a steal and dunk to snap a 6-all tie, then drained back-to-back 3s.
His two-point basket with 10:08 to go in the half gave him 10 points for the night and 1,001 for his collegiate career — counting the 903 points he scored in three seasons at Missouri.
“He played great; they tried to go into the ball-screens and he hit the 3s behind the ball-screens," Wade noted. "That was huge, his being able to get downhill and drive.
" ‘X’ is such a good player and such a calming influence for us.”
Pinson scored two additional points while playing just 10 minutes of the second half, when LSU quickly expanded its lead.
He was one of four double-digit scorers for the Tigers and the 15 points equaled his season-high. He added four assists.
“He played really well,” Wade said, “maybe his best game since he’s been here in terms of a complete, complete full game.”
Forward Tari Eason came off the bench to lead LSU with 18 points, while center Efton Reid matched Pinson’s total with 15. Forward Darius Days added 13 points.
Wade credited Eason with helping attack the middle as LSU dominated the paint area with a 50-20 edge over Northwestern State.
That total equaled the season-high for the Tigers, who also had 50 points in the lane against Belmont.
Reid added a team-high 10 rebounds for the first double-double of his college career. Alex Fudge pulled down nine rebounds and Days had seven as LSU finished with a commanding 54-37 advantage on the glass.
Kendal Coleman posted a double-double in a losing effort for Northwestern State, getting 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds — including five offensive.
Cedric Garrett was the only other Demons player in double figures with 15. All four of his rebounds came on the offensive end.
While his team dominated on the backboards overall, the only thing that concerned Wade was Northwestern State picking off 14 offensive rebounds and turning them into 17 second-chance points.
“Our defensive rebounding still leaves a lot to be desired,” he said. “We’ve got to get more physical and drive guys back. Teams are going to start teeing off on that if we can’t get that corrected.”