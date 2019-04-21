Easter Sunday is typically a time for celebration, family, childish wonder and lots and lots of candy. Unless you are Darren Rovell, who finds it as a time to tick off a lot of people in south Louisiana.

The LSU gymnastics -- on the heels of Saturday's runner-up finish in the NCAA Championship final -- thanked Baton Rouge for the season with a billboard. The Tigers posted their second-best score ever in a national final, but still came up short to Oklahoma.

Rovell took issue with the billboard. The former ESPN reporter and current Action Network sports business reporter cited LSU Gymnastics's post and said, "No, you can't put up a billboard for coming in second."

No, you can’t put up a billboard for coming in second. https://t.co/wxDPqBNzNr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 21, 2019

Needless to say, followers of the gymnastics team did not take kindly to Rovell's tweet. Within three hours of the tweet, Rovell's post had more than 500 comments.

Rovell engaged with some of the commentators. He said to one, "It's a societal problem." In response to another comment saying he should have sat this one out, Rovell replied, "I didn't for the sake of my children."

LSU gymnasts also took to Twitter to respond to Rovell including Sarah Finnegan, Ruby Harrold and McKenna Kelly among others.

I’m not even going to entertain you, Dan, Derek, David, Dicky, whatever your name is.



Queens don’t look down. — Sarah Finnegan (@sfinnegan37) April 21, 2019

LSU gymnastics has finished second nationally in three of the past four years.