Tune in to an NFL game on any given Sunday, or Monday or Thursday for that matter, and there's a pretty good chance you're going to see at least one Alabama or LSU player (likely more).
There's a reason for that.
The two schools, who meet again Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with the Crimson Tide sitting atop the first CFP rankings and Tigers third, have been the top producers of talent for the NFL over the past decade — combining for 142 draft picks from 2009 to 2018.
In the past five drafts alone (2014-18), Alabama has had 44 players selected and LSU 33.
Most of those have been quality picks with nearly half of the 77 players — 36 — flying off the board in the first or second rounds of the seven-round draft.
Alabama had 12 first-round picks and 11 second-rounders during that five-year span, while LSU had four go in the first round and nine in the second.
The trend will certainly continue when the three-day NFL draft begins on April 25.
At least six Alabama players have been projected as first-round picks in various mock drafts; LSU has two.
The Alabama players receiving mention as possible first-rounders are tackle Jonah Williams, safety Deionte Thompson, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, and linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Mack Wilson.
LSU's two-highly-rated pro prospects expected to go in the first round are linebacker Devin White and cornerback Greedy Williams.
Here are the first- and second-round picks for both teams in that five-year stretch from 2014 to 2018:
ALABAMA
Rd. (Pick) Player Pos. Team
2014
1 (17) C.J. Mosley LB Ravens
1 (21) Ha Ha Clinton-Dix S Packers
2 (44) Cyrus Kouandjio T Bills
2015
1 (4) Amari Cooper WR Raiders
2 (33) Landon Collins S Giants
2 (36) T.J. Yeldon RB Jaguars
2016
1 (18) Ryan Kelly C Colts
2 (41) Reggie Ragland LB Bills
2 (45) Derrick Henry RB Titans
2 (46) A'Shawn Robinson DT Lions
2 (49) Jarran Reed DT Seahawks
2 (60) Cyrus Jones CB Patriots
2017
1 (16) Marlon Humphrey CB Ravens
1 (17) Jonathan Allen DE Redskins
1 (19) O.J. Howard TE Bucs
1 (31) Reuben Foster LB 49ers
2 (34) Cam Robinson T Jaguars
2 (49) Ryan Anderson LB Redskins
2 (55) Dalvin Tomlinson DT Giants
2018
1 (11) Minkah Fitzpatrick S Dolphins
1 (13) Da'Ron Payne DT Redskins
1 (22) Rashaan Evans LB Titans
1 (26) Calvin Ridley WR Falcons
LSU
Rd. (Pick) Player Pos. Team
2014
1 (12) Odell Beckham Jr. WR Giants
2 (51) Ego Ferguson DT Bears
2 (55) Jeremy Hill RB Bengals
2 (63) Jarvis Landry WR Dolphins
2015
2 (42) Jalen Collins CB Falcons
2016
2 (52) Deion Jones LB Falcons
2017
1 (4) Leonard Fournette RB Jaguars
1 (6) Jamal Adams S Jets
1 (27) Tre'Davious White CB Bills
2 (58) Ethan Pocic C Seahawks
2018
2 (55) Donte Jackson CB Panthers
2 (59) Derrius Guice RB Redskins
2 (61) DJ Chark WR Jaguars
NFL draft picks (2009-18)
ALA. LSU
2009 4 6
2010 7 6
2011 5 6
2012 8 5
2013 9 9
2014 8 9
2015 7 4
2016 7 5
2017 10 8
2018 12 7
Totals 77 65
Breakdown by round (2009-18)
ALABAMA (77)
Round 1 — 26
Round 2 — 15
Round 3 — 8
Round 4 — 8
Round 5 — 8
Round 6 — 3
Round 7 — 9
LSU (65)
Round 1 — 10
Round 2 — 11
Round 3 — 15
Round 4 — 6
Round 5 — 6
Round 6 — 6
Round 7 — 11
Power 5 conference picks (2009-18)
1. Alabama (SEC) 77
2. LSU (SEC) 65
3. Ohio State (Big Ten) 61
4. Florida (SEC) 58
5. USC (Pac-12) 56
6. Georgia (SEC) 53
7. (tie) Clemson (ACC) 52
Florida State (ACC) 52
Oklahoma (Big 12) 52
10. Miami (ACC) 48