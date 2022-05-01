The LSU beach volleyball team has earned a spot as the No. 6 seed in the NCAA championship and will match up with No. 11 California on Wednesday in an elimination match.
“To get back to Gulf Shores this year with the ability to play and compete with the teams that are going to be there — that’s all you can ask for is to get a shot,” LSU coach Russell Brock said.
LSU has made it to Gulf Shores every season since 2017 as one of the top eight teams in the country. This year the field was expanded to 16 teams. Every team will compete on Wednesday in a round of single elimination on ESPNU. The eight winners will begin play on Friday in a double-elimination bracket.
The Tigers enter the championship with a 30-10 record.