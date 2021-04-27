By the time the third inning ended Tuesday afternoon, freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan had batted twice.

Morgan led off with a double, and he ended the frame on a sharp groundout. Between his at-bats, LSU batted around and scored four runs, distancing itself from Grambling State.

Supported by the offensive outburst, LSU won 7-0 inside Alex Box Stadium without one of its best players, junior left fielder Gavin Dugas. Eight pitchers combined to shut out Grambling State (14-20). The Tigers allowed five hits.

LSU (25-15) remained undefeated in midweek games and against in-state teams. It has shut out its last two non-conference opponents. The Tigers next host No. 1 Arkansas in a three-game series beginning Friday night.

With LSU on the bubble of the NCAA tournament — D1Baseball’s latest projections named LSU one of the first five programs out of the 64-team field — the win helped maintain its RPI in the top-25, a factor in the NCAA’s selections next month.

LSU had to play without Dugas, who has batted .288 and hit a team-high 12 home runs. Coach Paul Mainieri said Dugas woke up Tuesday morning with back spasms and couldn’t swing a bat. As he sat for the first time this season, freshman Brody Drost started in left field. Drost went 2 for 3 with a solo homer.

“He wanted desperately to play, but there was no way,” Mainieri said about Dugas. “I’m hoping within the next couple days he’ll be back to 100 percent.”

Even without Dugas in the lineup, LSU quickly jumped on Grambling freshman right-hander Antoine Valerio. The Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the third inning as freshman shortstop Jordan Thompson homered and junior designated hitter Cade Beloso crushed an RBI double.

Having seen Valerio once already, Morgan doubled to start the third inning. The Tigers then strung together another four straight hits, including a double by junior center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo that added two runs. DiGiacomo later scored LSU’s fourth run of the inning on a sacrifice fly.

“We had to adjust coming off the weekend and facing that the first time around the order,” Morgan said. “Once we adjusted, our bats got life.”

Though LSU didn’t pad its lead until Drost homered in the seventh, its bullpen controlled Grambling’s hitters throughout the game. Typical midweek starter Will Hellmers didn’t pitch because of a final exam.

In his place, senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard started for the first time this season. Hilliard had been inconsistent. He occasionally looked like the pitcher who starred as a freshman. Other times, he struggled with his command. He entered with a 6.88 ERA.

“I thought we’re going to need Ma’Khail down the stretch,” Mainieri said. “Maybe if we start him in the game and take him back to his freshman year a little bit, it helps his confidence, gets him into a rhythm.”

Hilliard faced the minimum through three innings. He had five strikeouts. Grambling looked baffled by his curveball.

“The past few weeks,” Hilliard said, “I’ve been feeling really good in my bullpens and making sure everything is clicking well whenever I was tossing in the outfield and doing my flat grounds.”

Hilliard might’ve kept pitching in another scenario — he threw 29 pitches — but LSU wanted to use a handful of players who had not appeared last weekend against Ole Miss.

Freshman Michael Fowler, freshman Theo Millas, sophomore Jacob Hasty and senior Trent Vietmeier all tossed scoreless innings. Freshman Ty Floyd, who allowed the Rebels’ game-winning home run Saturday, also pitched a scoreless frame.

As LSU tried to complete the shutout in the ninth, freshman Garrett Edwards inherited runners on first and second with no outs. Edwards struck out the first batter he faced, and catcher Jake Wyeth threw out a runner at second.

Edwards induced a ground ball for the final out, stranding a possible run. LSU’s players formed a handshake line through the field. Needing to make their push toward the postseason, they had started the final month of the regular season with a shutout.