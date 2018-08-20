For the 12th time, The Advocate's Scott Rabalais is one of the sports reporters voting in The Associated Press college football poll. Here is a look at his preseason ballot.
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Washington
7. Wisconsin
8. Miami
9. Auburn
10. Penn State
11. Notre Dame
12. Michigan State
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. TCU
16. Mississippi State
17. Southern California
18. Florida State
19. Virginia Tech
20. West Virginia
21. Texas
22. Boise State
23. UCF
24. Arizona
25. Florida Atlantic