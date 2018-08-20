Clemson DL Christian Wilkins

Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins

 ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTO

For the 12th time, The Advocate's Scott Rabalais is one of the sports reporters voting in The Associated Press college football poll. Here is a look at his preseason ballot.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Washington

7. Wisconsin

8. Miami

9. Auburn

10. Penn State

11. Notre Dame

12. Michigan State

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. TCU

16. Mississippi State

17. Southern California

18. Florida State

19. Virginia Tech

20. West Virginia

21. Texas

22. Boise State

23. UCF

24. Arizona

25. Florida Atlantic

