New coach Brian Kelly will make his debut with LSU (sort of) when the spring game gets underway at 1 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
Admission to the game is free, and all seating will be general admission on the west sideline. Gates to Tiger Stadium will open at noon Saturday. Fans will enter the stadium through Gates 1-6 on the west side.
The game will stream on SEC Network+ and will be broadcast in the Baton Rouge area on WNXX-FM, 104.5 and 104.9. It is also available via LSUsports.net/live.
The format for this year’s spring game will put the offense against the defense with a unique scoring format. The first half operate with a standard clock, with the exception of special teams. The second half will consist of a running clock for two 15-minute quarters.
Kelly will lead the Tigers down Victory Hill for the first time at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.