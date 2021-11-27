Score by quarters
Texas A&M 0 7 3 14 — 24
LSU 3 14 3 0 — 20
First quarter
LSU: Cade York 50 field goal at 8:38. DRIVE: 13 plays, 44 yards, 6:22. KEY PLAYS: Max Johnson 12-yard pass to Malik Nabers on third-and-7 keeps the drive alive at the LSU 40. Texas A&M defensive pass interference penalty on third-and-9 gives LSU a first down at the A&M 49. Tyrion Davis-Price 3 run on fourth-and-1 to the A&M 37. TIGERS 3, AGGIES 0.
Second quarter
LSU: Jaray Jenkins 45 pass from Johnson at 14:12 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-66-1:56. KEY PLAY: Corey Kiner starts the drive with a 13-yard run to the LSU 47. TIGERS 10, AGGIES 0.
TEXAS A&M: Moose Muhammad III 13 pass from Zach Calzada at 4:31 (Seth Small kick). DRIVE: 7-73-3:46. KEY PLAYS: Isaiah Spller 9-yard run to the A&M 45. Calzada 23 pass to Devon Achane to the LSU 32. Calzada 14 pass to Jalen Wydermyer to the 18. TIGERS 10, AGGIES 7.
LSU: Trey Palmer 61 pass from Johnson at 0:32 (York kick). DRIVE: 2-62-0:34. TIGERS 17, AGGIES 7.
Third quarter
TEXAS A&M: Small 33 field goal at 8:09. DRIVE: 10-63-4:42. KEY PLAYS: Calzada 10 pass to Smith to the A&M 34. Calzada 10 pass to Wydermyer to the A&M 45. Calzada 39 pass to Muhammad to the LSU 16. TIGERS 17, AGGIES 10.
LSU: York 47 field goal at 2:29. DRIVE: 9-59-3:23. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 9 pass to Malik Nabers on third-and-3 keeps the drive alive at the LSU 28. Davis-Price 29 run to the A&M 43. Johnson 13 pass to Jenkins to the 30. TIGERS 20, AGGIES 10.
Fourth quarter
TEXAS A&M: Jalen Preston 15 pass from Calzada at 14:22 (Small kick). DRIVE: 7-75-3:07. KEY PLAYS: Achane starts the drive with a 21-yard run to the A&M 46. Achane 18 run to the LSU 29. Calzada 16 pass to Achane to the 15. TIGERS 20, AGGIES 17.
TEXAS A&M: Preston 32 pass from Calzada at 7:33 (Small kick). DRIVE: 6-45-2:34. KEY PLAY: Calzada 10 pass to Preston on third-and-9 to the LSU 34 keeps the drive alive. AGGIES 24, TIGERS 20.
LSU: Jenkins 28 pass from Johnson at 0:20 (York kick). DRIVE: 9-85-1:38. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 11 pass to Jack Bech on fourth-and-6 keeps the drive going at the LSU 30. Johnson 31 pass to Jenkins to the A&M 39. Johnson 11 pass to Nabers to the 28. TIGERS 27, AGGIES 24.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 27, Texas A&M 24
RECORDS: LSU 6-6, 3-5 SEC; Texas A&M 8-4, 4-4 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 91,595 (paid)
NEXT GAME: TBA
Sheldon Mickles