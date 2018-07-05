A little more than a week ago, LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieiri said it would be an upset if prized recruit Brice Turang picked the Tigers over the Milwaukee Brewers.

As Mainieri anticipated, the upset never materialized.

With the deadline to sign a pro baseball contract or attend LSU looming Thursday night, Turang, a shortstop, decided to begin his journey to the major leagues as quickly as possible.

After it looked like the decision on whether to honor his commitment to LSU would go right up to Friday's 4 p.m. deadline, the 6-foot-1, 165-pounder tweeted he had signed with the Brewers.

"So happy to be a brewer thank you for all the love and support! God bless" Turang's tweet read.

Terms of the deal were not immediately known.

Turang, the 21st player picked in the first round of the major league draft on June 4, had been weighing his career options since then.

But by late Thursday afternoon, the Corona, California, native was one of only five first-round picks who had yet to sign pro contracts.

The others were pitcher Carter Stewart (No. 8, Atlanta), second baseman Matt McLain (No. 25, Arizona), pitcher J.T. Ginn (No. 30, L.A. Dodgers) and pitcher Shane McClanahan (No. 35, Tampa Bay).

The player chosen right before Turang at No. 20, outfielder Trevor Larnach, signed with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday for $2.55 million even though he was slotted for a $3.12 million bonus.

Turang was assigned a slot bonus of $3.013 million, but the Brewers could have spent as much as $3.6 million to get him signed.

MLB.com Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy tweeted Monday that it appeared it would be a “toss-up” on whether Turang signed or decided on LSU.

“There’s nothing to report,” Brewers general manager David Stearns told McCalvy on Monday.

McCalvy also noted that Stearns wouldn’t say then if the negotiations were ongoing.

On June 26, Mainieri told The Advocate “it would be an upset” if Turang walked away from the Brewers.

At the same time, Mainieri said he wasn’t giving up hope of getting Turang on campus and in a Tigers uniform in 2019.

MLB.com writer Jim Callis reported Tuesday that only four first-round picks went unsigned during the first six drafts in the bonus-pool era.

Three Lions sign

Former Southeastern Louisiana players Josh Green, Drew Avans and Daniel Wasinger have all signed professional contracts after being selected in the MLB draft last month.

Green, a right-handed pitcher from Baton Rouge and a Parkview Baptist graduate, was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 14th round (No. 429 overall).

Wasinger, a catcher, also went to Arizona in the 31st round (939th) and Avans, a pitcher/outfielder, was chosen in the 33rd round (1,004th) by the Los Angeles Dodgers.