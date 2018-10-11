LSU and Georgia have not met that often compared to the Tigers' other SEC opponents — this will be just the 31st game between the Tigers and Bulldogs. But in that relatively brief span, LSU and Georgia have played some of the greatest games in either program’s history. Here is a look at five memorable matchups:
Oct. 10, 1987
LSU 26, Georgia 23
Kevin Guidry’s interception with 1:01 left preserves the game-winning 5-yard touchdown pass moments before from quarterback Tommy Hodson to tight end Brian Kinchen in a thrilling back-and-forth contest in Athens. The Tigers go on to their first 10-win season since 1961 and a final No. 5 ranking.
Oct. 3, 1998
Georgia 28, LSU 27
Bulldogs quarterback Quincy Carter throws for 218 yards and rushes for 41 more, including a late 21-yard pass to Champ Bailey, allowing the Bulldogs to run out the clock. The loss is the beginning of the end for LSU coach Gerry DiNardo, who is fired late the following season.
Sept. 20, 2003
LSU 17, Georgia 10
Tigers receiver Skyler Green runs a post route instead of blocking for Michael Clayton as planned, catching a 34-yard touchdown pass from Matt Mauck with 1:22 remaining in the game. LSU would rout Georgia 34-13 in an SEC Championship Game rematch en route to the national title.
Dec. 3, 2011
LSU 42, Georgia 10
No. 1-ranked LSU falls behind 10-0 in the first quarter of the SEC Championship Game before it becomes the Tyrann Mathieu show. Mathieu scores on a 62-yard punt return in the second quarter, recovers a fumble then returns another punt 47 yards to set up another touchdown, earning MVP honors.
Sept. 28, 2013
Georgia 44, LSU 41
Former Georgia quarterback Zach Mettenberger throws for a career-high 372 yards and three touchdowns, but LSU’s comeback attempt falls short. It is the most points by the Tigers in a regulation defeat.