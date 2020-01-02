Even after the season ends, it's fitting that this LSU team appears poised to break yet another record.

With much of the NFL draft order set after Week 17, five LSU players have been established as likely first-round selections in the NFL draft.

A survey of 18 mock drafts from a variety of was very clear on a few things.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the No. 1 pick to the Cincinnati Bengals in 100% of mock drafts surveyed

Ohio State EDGE rusher Chase Young was No. 2 to the Washington Redskins in 100%

LSU safety Grant Delpit was a first-rounder in 100% and going to one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14), Denver Broncos (15) or Dallas Cowboys (17) in 88% of mocks.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still expected to go high despite his injury, going to the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 in 77% of mock drafts surveyed

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton is nearly considered a lock as a first-round pick, appearing in 88%

LSU EDGE rusher K'Lavon Chaisson appeared in 66%, with half of those picks sending him to the Tennessee Titans

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the fifth and final Tigers player projected in the first, appearing in just 44% of the mock drafts surveyed. But his location is attractive, with landing spots projected as perennial playoff contenders in the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints. He's the lone LSU player mocked to the in-state team in the first round.

The projections indicate that LSU is almost certain to make school history, or come close, when the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off on April 23 in Paradise, Nevada.

Burrow appears universally touted as the No. 1 pick, with his odds pushed along by the Cincinnati Bengals owning that pick and a need for a quarterback in his home state of Ohio. If the Heisman winner is picked No. 1, he'd again join Billy Cannon in LSU lore, as well as JaMarcus Russell, as just the third-ever Tigers player to be named at the top of an NFL draft.

But the names behind him could also etch a line into LSU's record books. Just under a quarter of the mocks surveyed have all five of the named players selected, but that total would mark the most first-round picks in a single draft in LSU history.

The more likely scenario is four players drafted, which is represented in more than 60% of the mock drafts surveyed. That would match LSU's most first-round selections with the four first-rounders in the 2007 draft (Russell, Laron Landry, Dwayne Bowe and Craig Davis).

The only other NFL draft with more than two first-round selections was in 2017, when Leonard Fournette, Jamal Adams and Tre'Davious White each heard their names called on Day 1.

At least one more name would have to crop up in the first-round conversation to push the all-time record, however. That distinction is held my the Miami Hurricanes, who had six players chosen in the first 21 picks in the 2004 NFL draft.

That number is also contingent on whether several of LSU's players declare for the draft or return to school for another season. Burrow and Fulton are both seniors, but Delpit is a junior with another season of eligibility remaining, while Jefferson and Chaisson are both draft-eligible sophomores with two years of eligibility remaining if they chose to use them.

It's unlikely any that trio announces their intentions prior to the College Football Playoff Championship game on Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

