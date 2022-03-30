LSU golfer Latanna Stone said her emphasis was on a positive attitude going into her first Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
“I’m going to cherish every moment that I’m here and keep smiling all week, no matter what happens,” she said.
Turns out, both Stone and fellow LSU junior Ingrid Lindblad had plenty to smile about after Wednesday’s first round at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.
Lindblad, who tied for third in the ANWA last year, was tied for third again after a 1-under-par 71, one shot behind Italy’s Benedetta Moresco and American Anna Davis. Stone shot an even-par 72 to tie for sixth.
Several crucial putts failed to drop for Lindblad in last year’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club, keeping her one stroke out of a playoff. Since then, she’s changed from a blade to a mallet-style putter.
“On these greens, I feel if you hit a good putt and you start it on the line you want to start it on, then you’re going to make it because the greens are so good that they’re not going to like jump out of the line or anything,” Lindblad said. “I had a lot of 3-footers I made for par. I had good speed on the greens.”
Stone bogeyed 13 and 17 to go to 1 over, but she closed with a birdie at the par-5 18th.
“I was just going out there and having fun,” Stone said. “I was trying to play steady today. I felt like even par was a pretty good score out there.”
It wasn’t such a good first round for St. Gabriel’s Julia Johnson. The Ole Miss senior shot 76 and is tied for 39th.
The field of 72 will be cut to the low 30 after Thursday’s second round at Champions Retreat. The final round will be Saturday at Augusta National (11 a.m., NBC).
The NBC Sports and ANWA digital platforms will have streaming coverage of Thursday’s play at 1 p.m. Live scoring can be found at www.anwagolf.com.