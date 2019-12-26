A Heisman Trophy comes with a variety of perks, but Joe Burrow shared one of the obvious negatives at Peach Bowl Media Day: He can't go out to dinner anymore.

That's more of a figurative barrier than a literal one for LSU's quarterback, but he said he and his family have been mostly ordering in these days.

"I didn't really experience anything during the season because I didn't really do anything," Burrow said Thursday. "I was just in the facility and made food or ordered groceries, but I started to experience things a little bit, and it's been wild."

That experience has become the new normal after the Ohio native led LSU to a 13-0 record, the program's first SEC Championship since 2011 and a berth in the College Football Playoff semifinals. He swept all the major college awards including the Heisman Trophy by a record margin.

Burrow's record-setting season left him as such a massive favorite it would've cost a bet of $2,500 on the day of the Heisman ceremony just to win $10.

Burrow said he hasn't changed his cell phone number yet, but he's thinking about it.

Recently there are "a lot of relatives that I'm related to that I've never heard of in my life," Burrow joked.

He also lamented one of the things that he hates doing: Turning down autographs.

"I mean, you don't like not accepting pictures, but when you go out in public and 50 people want a picture with you, you've got to eventually say no. That's been my least favorite part, just telling people no when I wish I could be there all day," Burrow said.

"Yeah, getting easier and easier to tell which ones want to put that on eBay. They just have duffel bags of mini helmets, like, can I get a couple signatures? No, dude, sorry."

ON HIS PERFORMANCE AT BASKETBALL EVENT

"Looked pretty good, huh? Nobody thought I could play ball, but we came back and won, so that was pretty good."

YOU FEELING OK?

"A little bit. Nothing serious. A little cold. I'm going to go to the bathroom real quick. I'll be right back."

WHAT DOES IT FEEL LIKE TO BE BACK IN ATLANTA

"Yeah, it's been a lot of fun, but we know it's a business trip, so we're trying to treat it just like any other weekend as much as we can. It's tough when you're here for a week and you have a lot of free time. But we're just trying to treat it like any other game."

ABOUT LSU TEAMMATES FROM GEORGIA

"Yeah, [Blake Ferguson is] super excited. He went home and had Christmas dinner yesterday and invited a bunch of guys through. He's a great person as well as a great player. He's a guy that's really big into philanthropy and that's great to see. He's a really good leader for us."

WHAT'S YOUR MINDSET HEADING INTO THE GAME

"Yeah, I know everyone is just ready to play. Everyone said being here a week is nice, but we're ready to go out and play the game and go back to Baton Rouge."

DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION ON BABY YODA

"I haven't watched [The Mandalorian] yet. I haven't seen it. I was going to wait until it all came out before I started watching it."