While wanting even more than the 92.0 points it has averaged in winning its first three games, Will Wade knows there are more important issues for his LSU basketball team going forward.
While picking up three victories in a a row is a good start, especially in scoring 94 and 97 points in the first two outings, there’s been one glaring problem night after night after night for No. 22 LSU.
It’s in the Tigers’ 3-point field-goal defense, which will be a focal point for Wade when they host Louisiana Tech (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
LSU has allowed 36 makes in 86 attempts for 41.9 percent, which ranks 315th of 351 Division I teams through games of Wednesday night. Only six schools have given up more 3-pointers, and four of them have played one more game than the Tigers.
What’s alarming to Wade is that Southeastern Louisiana, UNC Greensboro and Memphis, which LSU defeated 85-76 on Tuesday night, all had a player knock down at least six 3-pointers against his defense.
“Three straight games, teams had a guy hit six or more 3s on us,” he said. “That’s hard to do.”
The good news is Louisiana Tech hasn’t shown the kind of accuracy LSU’s been seeing from its opponents.
In its 3-0 start, which included an impressive 71-58 season-opening road win over Wichita State, Tech has a total of 18 made baskets from beyond the arc for 27.7 percent.
The bad news is they’re capable unless his team makes some fixes with its defensive transition, Wade said.
“We’ve had some breakdowns … I told the guys (Wednesday) in film if you make a mistake once we can live with that,” he said. “If you keep making that same mistake over and over and over again, then I’m the fool to keep thinking you’re going to fix it.
“We’re going to continue to work on the defensive issues, and attack those issues and try to get better there. It’s going to catch up to us at some point … I told the guys it’ll catch up to us (Friday) night if we don’t figure it out with how good Tech is.”
Wade noted that Tech has a couple of “pick-and-pop” forwards who can step out and nail 3s.
Tech’s best long-ball shooters are Anthony Duruji, a 6-7 forward who’s hitting 40.0 percent, and guard Amorie Archibald, who is shooting 41.7 percent.
Wade certainly doesn’t want to see them get in a rhythm like UNC Greensboro’s Kyrin Galloway did last Friday night.
A 6-foot-8 forward, Galloway put on a shooting clinic in going 8 of 10 from beyond the arc. His hot hand nearly single-handedly beat LSU before the Tigers survived 97-91.
SLU’s Parker Edwards and Memphis’ Tyler Harris, a couple of guards, lit up LSU for six 3s each.
Wade said that simply can’t keep happening, especially Friday night.
“If it isn’t fixed, we can fix it with the bench,” he said with an assuring look. “We’ve got to get a little bit better on that end of the court, specifically in our transition defense. At this point, if you have a team that sprints to the rim you can just live in transition most of the night.
“If we don’t get that fixed and we just give away a free 18 points every game from the 3-point line, it’ll be tough for us to win games. We’ve got good depth; we have guys that can come in and get the job done. But I think we’re going to get the job done.”
The Basics
WHAT: Louisiana Tech at LSU
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
TV: None
STREAMING: SEC Network+ (www.ESPN.com/watch)
RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. Charleston, 6 p.m. Thursday at Advocare Invitational (Orlando, Fla.)
Briefly
• With a win Friday night, LSU would be off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign.
• LSU has won 10 games in a row at home dating to last season, its longest streak since 2007-08.
• Will Wade's team has scored 85 points or more to start the season for the first time since 1994-95.
PROBABLE LINEUPS
Louisiana Tech (3-0)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Derric Jean 6-2 Sr. 5.0 4.3*
G Amorie Archibald 6-3 So. 12.7 6.3
G Exavian Christon 6-4 So. 10.0 3.7
F Anthony Duruji 6-7 So. 10.3 4.3
F Oliver Powell 6-8 Jr. 8.3 5.3
Key reserves
F Mubarak Muhammed 6-7 Jr. 11.0 7.3
G JaColby Pemberton 6-5 So. 8.3 5.0
G DaQuan Bracey, 5-11, Jr. 16.0 4.0
* assists
LSU (3-0)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 12.7 6.7*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.0 3.0
G Ja’vonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 12.0 4.3
F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 19.0 6.0
F Emmitt Williams 6-7 Fr. 10.0 8.3
Key reserves
F Darius Days 6-7 Fr. 9.0 4.3
F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 7.7 3.7
G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 6.7 1.7
* assists