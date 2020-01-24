Winning a national championship and leading LSU to arguably the greatest season in college football history have earned coach Ed Orgeron a significant raise.

Orgeron has agreed to terms on a new deal that will pay him roughly $7 million per year over the next 6 years, an LSU official confirmed with The Advocate Friday morning.

Orgeron received a two-year contract extension in March and a raise to $4 million per year, but even that boost kept him as one of the Southeastern Conference's lower-paid coaches.

Alabama's Nick Saban leads the SEC with an $8,707,000 per year salary, which ranks second nationally only to Dabo Swinney, who makes $9,255,000 annually.

Orgeron won a national championship in his third full season as LSU's head coach. He took home nearly every national coach of the year award.

"Coach O has set a new standard at LSU," athletic director Scott Woodward said in a news release. "He has proven that he is not only a championship coach, but also a leader of a program committed to doing things the right way. He has represented our institution and our state with great pride, on and off the field of play. He is well-deserving of this new contract, which should make clear our commitment to Coach O and the direction of our football program."

+8 Order your LSU national championship gear here! Believe it, LSU fans! The Tigers are the 2020 College Football Playoff champions.

Orgeron's assistant coaches combined for the fifth-highest paid coaching staff in USA Today's salary rankings in 2018. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was the highest-paid assistant in the nation with an annual salary of $2.5 million per year.

"I'm very appreciative of Scott Woodward, the LSU Board of Supervisors and the state of Louisiana," Orgeron said in a news release. "I'm happy to represent LSU and this great state. My family and I are very grateful, and I look forward to working as hard as possible to continue to win championships at LSU."

The 58-year-old coach has reached a high level of success within the football team he watched growing up, and he briefly played for the Tigers in 1979 before playing defensive line for Northwestern State from 1980-83.

Orgeron's coaching career began in Natchitoches, where he was a graduate assistant at Northwestern State. He had small roles on the coaching staffs at McNeese State and Arkansas before landing his first major job as defensive line coach at Miami in 1988.

Before this season Orgeron was a part of two national championship teams with Miami, and he was later the defensive line coach at Soutern Cal when the Trojans were named the AP's national champion in 2003 (LSU won the BCS national championship game).

Then he began his head coaching career at Ole Miss, and after going 3-21 in SEC play in three seasons, he was fired. The unsuccessful stint followed him into his time as interim head coach at USC in 2013, when he went 6-2 before being passed over for the full-time job.

Orgeron joined LSU's staff as a defensive line coach with Miles in 2015, and he faced criticism when he was first given the full-time head coaching job in 2016 by former athletic director Joe Alleva.