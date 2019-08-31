Georgia Southern LSU Football
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 13-yard touchdown pass as Georgia Southern cornerback Monquavion Brinson (4) defends in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Democker)

 Michael Democker

LSU's offense in the first half against Georgia Southern on Saturday night was like nothing fans have seen in years.

  • The Tigers scored touchdowns on six of its first seven drives.
  • Joe Burrow threw for five touchdowns. Terrace Marshall Jr. caught three touchdowns.
  • The offense rolled up 312 total yards and ran 39 total plays en route to scoring 42 points, the most since 2003 vs. Louisiana Tech (49).

What LSU showed was the offense coach Ed Orgeron and players described during the offseason: a spread, run-pass option offense that operates with tempo.

Here are a few highlights showing some of the offense's best first-half plays:

