LSU's offense in the first half against Georgia Southern on Saturday night was like nothing fans have seen in years.
- The Tigers scored touchdowns on six of its first seven drives.
- Joe Burrow threw for five touchdowns. Terrace Marshall Jr. caught three touchdowns.
- The offense rolled up 312 total yards and ran 39 total plays en route to scoring 42 points, the most since 2003 vs. Louisiana Tech (49).
What LSU showed was the offense coach Ed Orgeron and players described during the offseason: a spread, run-pass option offense that operates with tempo.
Here are a few highlights showing some of the offense's best first-half plays:
TD Tigers! Burrow to Marshall once again. 35-0 Tigers pulling away... pic.twitter.com/sgs3x5gveQ— Josh Lemoine (@LsuFBallTruth) September 1, 2019
---
TD Tigers! Joe Burrow to Terrace Marshall Jr. #LSU goes up 28-0... pic.twitter.com/vlU4LkGvxs— Josh Lemoine (@LsuFBallTruth) September 1, 2019
---
TD Tigers! Justin Jefferson from Joe Burrow...#LSU goes up 21-0. pic.twitter.com/gVwDWvoMnP— Josh Lemoine (@LsuFBallTruth) September 1, 2019
---
TD Tigers! #LSU Goes Up 14-0... pic.twitter.com/RGmmN8k4AA— Josh Lemoine (@LsuFBallTruth) August 31, 2019