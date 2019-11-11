Ed Orgeron may have to get a little creative when arranging his starting offensive line against Ole Miss.
The LSU head coach said that starting right tackle Austin Deculus is "doubtful" to play this week, which means the Tigers may be down three offensive tackles when they play at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Deculus played in 78 snaps against Alabama, and he was on the field for LSU's final drive of the game.
Orgeron said backup tackle Badara Traore would play at right tackle, and added that they're "going to experiment" with starting left guard playing left tackle this week. Backup Ed Ingram would start at left guard.
The inference here is that starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles will not be available to play. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound junior has missed four games due to what Orgeron has called "coach's decisions," and he has played in LSU's biggest games: Texas, Vanderbilt, Florida, Auburn and Alabama.
Traore started in the season opener against Georgia Southern, and redshirt freshman Dare Rosenthal started against Northwestern State, Utah State and Mississippi State.
Rosenthal has not played since starting against Mississippi State, and Orgeron said he will "not be available for this game."
LSU ranks 76th nationally with 20 sacks allowed, and Alabama recorded five sacks against the Tigers on Saturday. The Crimson Tide pass rush ranks 36th nationally with 24 total sacks in 2019.
Ole Miss ranks 22nd with 27 sacks this season.