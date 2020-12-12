Amid a start to LSU's matchup with Florida that could make fans do a double-take at the scoreboard, Jay Ward landed an interception that looked impossible in real time.

The play came as the Gators drove down the field trailing 14-7 to a 23-point underdog LSU squad. The Tigers took the lead on an interception return for a touchdown on the previous possession by Eli Ricks.

Trask was credited with his second turnover in as many possessions when his throw to the sideline deflected off the hand of Florida receiver Kadarius Toney, then doinked off the helmet of LSU cornerback Dwight McGLothern and floated up in the air back into the field of play.

That's where Ward came into the picture, having fallen down on the play across the boundary. But Ward alertly got back up onto his knees with inches to spare from the sideline as he hauled in the pass.

This Jay Ward INT is absolutely wild. #LSU with their second pick of Trask. pic.twitter.com/d4X8QDdf6G — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) December 13, 2020

...

The only angle you’re need to see. This interception will count from Jay Ward. All three guys are in-bounds when they touch the ball. Jay Ward re-establishes just in time.



This would be an incredible break for #LSU. pic.twitter.com/aeqcU1IchU — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 13, 2020

...

It's getting wild down in The Swamp.



Jay Ward managed to re-establish himself in bounds and keep his knees off the line to make this play...



Kyle Trask now has two interceptions and no passing TD after 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/LEwZjmPn0T — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 13, 2020 ...

The play was called an interception on the field, and upon review all three players appeared to contact the ball in-bounds. The officials ruled that the call would stand, meaning they couldn't rule definitively either way and stuck with the call on the field.

The Gators forced a punt on the next possession and drove into the red zone again, but settled for a field goal to cut the deficit to 14-10.