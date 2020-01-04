KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Maybe he doesn’t like the color orange, but there’s something about the Tennessee basketball team that brings out the best in Javonte Smart.

For the second time in his career, Smart tormented Tennessee with his shooting and playmaking in LSU’s 78-64 victory over the Vols in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

When All-Southeastern Conference point guard Tremont Waters was sidelined by illness last Feb. 23 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, it was Smart who ran the team in a 82-80 upset of the fifth-ranked Vols in overtime.

That afternoon, Smart poured in a career-high 29 points and added five assists, five rebounds and three steals in the victory that helped LSU claim the SEC’s regular-season championship two weeks later.

Smart was back at it Saturday when the Tigers began defense of their title.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore from Scotlandville High School scored a game-high 21 points to match his season-high on 7-of-13 shooting. He added four assists, three rebounds and a steal.

When asked about being Tennessee’s nemesis, Smart, whose 20-point outburst was just the third of his career, could only smile and shrug his shoulders.

“This whole week, I just wanted to come in and start the SEC off right,” he said. “You know, get a big win … get a big road win. I just tried to do what I could do to help my team win.”

His contributions were significant, especially when he scored 13 points in the first half after Tennessee held a nine-point lead and an eight-point cushion three times.

“He’s the player of the game … that’s the Javonte that I know,” backcourt mate Skylar Mays said. “Maybe it’s a Tennessee thing, but he’s been kind of up and down.”

Mays, who had 17 points himself, was referring to Smart taking over from Waters as the Tigers’ primary point guard.

In the first six games this season, Smart had 25 assists and 26 turnovers; in the six-game stretch going into Saturday’s contest, he completely turned it around with 37 assists and just 10 turnovers.

“He’s finding his footing and he’s doing a great job,” Mays said. “He had an unbelievable game today; we just kind of try to play off him.”

Combined with a dunk by Mays, Smart’s five quick points in a 34-second span in the final minute of the first half helped wipe out a six-point Vols lead.

His 3-pointer with 14.5 seconds left gave LSU a slim one-point edge at halftime. Smart wound up 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.

“I thought Javonte played really well,” Tigers coach Will Wade said. “Javonte must like playing Tennessee. His best game last year was against Tennessee, and obviously, here today.”