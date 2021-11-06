1. WHAT WE LEARNED
The LSU Tigers, the ones who are still able to play, still have fight. The game wound up as a predictable Alabama victory, but the Tigers showed a lot of pluck and guts by making Alabama work for it. The Tigers did not surrender the lead until there were just 48 seconds left before halftime. The next LSU coach will look at film of this game and find returning players who made a lasting impression.
2. TRENDING NOW
Avery Atkins. The LSU kicker/punter has done everything asked of him at LSU, serving as punter and kickoff specialist while Cade York has kicked field goals and extra points, the job he really covets. It’s a big reason he was given No. 18 before this season. Now add pass thrower to the mix, as he connected with Jack Mashburn on a 26-yard pass off a fake punt to spark LSU’s early touchdown drive.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
While there were positives emanating from LSU’s performance against Alabama, in the end it was still another defeat, the Tigers’ 10th in the past 11 games against the Crimson Tide save their epic 46-41 victory here in 2019. This is a program long past settling for moral victories. Perhaps this is a game LSU can build on for the future, starting with trying to get bowl eligible by winning two of its last three.