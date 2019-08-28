lsuucf.010219_HS_5267
The preseason magazines and website lists are generally bullish on LSU going into the 2019 season. No, none go far enough out on a limb to predict the Tigers will make their first College Football Payoff appearance (semifinals are in the Peach and Fiesta Bowls). But 12 of the 14 projections listed below have the Tigers returning to a New Year’s Six Bowl in the Sugar, Orange or Cotton. A real possibility: a rematch of next week’s LSU-Texas game in the Sugar Bowl if the Tigers and Longhorns are the two highest-ranked available teams from the SEC and Big 12. One projection, CollegeSportsMadness.com, has LSU playing UCF in the Cotton Bowl, but the CFP committee will likely try steer clear of a repeat bowl matchup after the Tigers beat the Knights in the Fiesta.

Athlon magazine: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Citrus Bowl vs. Wisconsin

CollegeFootballNews.com: Orange Bowl vs. Miami

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Cotton Bowl vs. UCF

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Cotton Bowl vs. Boise State

Kevin McGuffey, LastWordonCollegeFootball.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Orange Bowl vs. Syracuse

Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Orange Bowl vs. Miami

OrlandoSentinel.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Phil Steele magazine: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Erick Smith, USA Today: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia Tech

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Outback Bowl vs. Wisconsin

Bowl guide

Cotton Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Arlington, Texas (ESPN)

Orange Bowl: 7 p.m., Dec. 30, Miami (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl: Noon, Jan. 1, Orlando, Florida (ABC)

Outback Bowl: Noon, Jan. 1, Tampa, Florida (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m., Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)

