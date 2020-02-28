LSU's team captain and long snapper Blake Ferguson took his turn at the NFL Scouting combine on Friday.
Ferguson was the only LSU special teamer at the combine, which included 16 former Tigers.
COMBINE MEASUREMENTS/RESULTS
BLAKE FERGUSON, Long snapper
- Age: 22 (senior)
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 229 pounds
- Arms: 31 3/8"
- Hands: 9 3/4"
- 40-yard dash: 5.07
- Vertical jump: 112 inches
- Broad jump: 112
- 3-cone:
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.52
- 60-yard shuttle:
- Prospect grade: 5.80 (backup/special teamer)
LSU HIGHLIGHTS
Often overlooked in an unsung role on LSU's football team, Ferguson was mostly known for his achievements off the field. The younger brother of Reid, another former LSU long-snapper who plays for the Buffalo Bills, Ferguson played in 52 straight games for the Tigers and was a semifinalist for the 2019 Campbell Award as the nation's top student-athlete in college football. He was a two-time chair of the SEC's Football Leadership Council and served on the league's Community Service Team in 2018 and 2019.
EXPERT QUOTES
Lance Zierlein: "One of the top long-snappers in the country, Ferguson has a great shot at following his brother into the pros. His snap accuracy on punts was a little down from 2018, but it's not something that will kill his chances. He's the likely leader in the clubhouse as the long-snapper most likely to be drafted (and make a team long-term) this season."
Draft projection: Round 7 pick or UDFA (Zierlein)
The Advocate's Brooks Kubena contributed to this report