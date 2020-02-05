The 2020 class was mostly about how much LSU could chase down the major talent that was outside Louisiana.
The 2021 class has a deeper pool of talent in LSU's backyard, but LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the coaching staff will also be focusing on Houston and Dallas along with the rest of the country.
"I feel that this is going to be an excellent year in the state of Lousiana," Orgeron said Wednesday. "And we started on that today, then we're going to branch out."
LSU only signed five in-state players on Wednesday, an out-of-state focus that was warranted due to the apparent dip in top talent in Louisiana in the 2020 cycle, when four in-state recruits were ranked within the nation's top 100, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Five in-state recruits are ranked within the nation's top 100 in 2021, including LSU targets like Terrebonne High's Maason Smith (No. 3 defensive tackle), Lafayette Christian's Sage Ryan (No. 2 athlete) and John Ehret's Kaine Williams (No. 3 safety).
Orgeron is also returning to a deeply-dug well at Mater Dei in California, a school he is familiar with from his coaching stints at Southern Cal. It's where he signed five-star cornerback Elias Ricks, and the Tigers have already secured a 2021 commitment from five-star outside linebacker Raesjon Davis.
LSU's three other commitments to its 2021 class, which currently ranks No. 17 nationally according to 247Sports, include four-star Mississippi wide receiver Deion Smith, three-star Florida defensive tackle Anthony Hundley and West Monroe High punter Peyton Todd.
The Tigers are expected to continue recruiting around the nation's capital, a region in which the program had mixed success this year.
LSU signed four-star safety Jordan Toles, a Baltimore native, while also signing four-star linebacker Antoine Sampah from nearby Virginia. The Tigers missed on five-star Washington DC wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who surprised by choosing home-state program Maryland during the early signing period.
The No. 1 dual-threat quarterback of 2021, Caleb Williams, lives in Washington DC, and he was seen in Baton Rouge on a visit with former passing game coordinator Joe Brady.
It's uncertain whether Williams' interest hinged on Brady, who left after one season to become the offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers. The LSU offense will likely have to uphold its allure, following a season in which Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy, the Tigers led the league in scoring offense (48.4 points per game) and the program won its fourth national championship in school history.
Orgeron has placed a high value on offensive line recruits, especially now that the Tigers are replacing four starters who either were seniors or left early for the NFL draft.
Landon Tengwall, a five-star offensive tackle, attends Good Counsel High in Olney, Maryland.
"We have a great interest, nationally," Orgeron said. "We have a lot of guys that want to come. Obviously at the end, they've got to close, they've got to want to come from out of state. Some do. Some don't.
(But I) think we're going to have a great year in recruiting, and I think it's going to be because of what we did in the national championship."
LSU's recruiting battle in Texas likely starts in the state's northern region with five-star offensive tackle Savion Byrd (Duncanville), five-star defensive end Landon Jackson (Texarkana) and four-star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (Flower Mound).
The Houston region includes four-star running back LJ Johnson, and four-star quarterback Dematrius Davis, who attends North Shore High, the alma mater of former LSU outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson and current safety Eric Monroe.
LSU has ties to nearly every Texan in the recruiting fight. They share a division with Texas A&M, former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is now the head coach at Baylor and the Tigers will host the Texas Longhorns in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 12.
Orgeron signed four-star inside linebacker Josh White out of Houston this cycle, and during his coaches' caravan trip to the downtown area, Orgeron said his coaching staff treats "it like an in-state area."