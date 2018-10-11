1. Keep it clean
After sailing through the season’s first four games with only one turnover, the Tigers have been a turnover factory the last two weeks. LSU lost the turnover battle 2-1 to Ole Miss and more crucially 3-1 to Florida with a pick six thrown by Joe Burrow that sealed the Tigers’ fate. Georgia has only forced nine turnovers total to LSU’s 11, so winning this battle is a goal that is as attainable as it is crucial.
2. Make them earn it
While Georgia has not forced a slew of turnovers, the Bulldogs have been frighteningly good at turning opponents’ mistakes into points. Georgia averages one non-offensive touchdown per game, scoring four on defense and two on special teams. Two such Georgia touchdowns were the difference in the Bulldogs’ 43-29 win at Missouri on Sept. 22. What was true for the Mizzou Tigers is true for the LSU Tigers: they can not allow non-offensive touchdowns and win.
3. Strike an imbalance
Georgia is the textbook definition of offensive balance. The Bulldogs average 245.2 yards per game rushing and 240.0 passing. LSU doesn’t have to worry about quarterback Jake Fromm running (12 carries/sacks, minus-20 net yards), but Elijah Holyfield and D’Andre Swift are enough of a theat. LSU allowed 215 yards rushing at Florida and 150 to Ole Miss. The Tigers rushed for a respectable 180 in Gainesville, but need to do a 180 on those numbers Saturday.
4. Lotsa luck
Who says No. 13 is unlucky? LSU has had some memorable wins over the years on Oct. 13, including a 23-21 victory over No. 3 South Carolina in Tiger Stadium in 2012. The Tigers need some luck to go their way: a good bounce here, a 50-50 call there. Or, like in the 2003 Georgia game, for the Bulldogs to have some point-blank missed scoring opportunities. Anything to level the field against a superior opponent.