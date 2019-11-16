The numbers may not have added up to a win for John Rhys Plumlee, but the Ole Miss quarterback had a day to remember as he tore through LSU's defense.

The freshman ran for an Ole Miss record 212 yards on 21 carries, the bulk of the damage coming in the second half of what would be a 58-37 home loss to the Tigers. He ran for three touchdowns, with a 5-yarder in the first half, then scoring runs of 46, 60 and 35 yards after intermission.

Plumlee's yardage marked the most allowed by LSU in nearly a decade, dating back to 2010 when Cam Newton rushed for 217 yards in Auburn's 24-17 win.

As a team the Rebels ran for 402 yards, 18 yards shy of the most rushing yards allowed all time by LSU. That mark was set with a 420-yard performance by Mississippi State in 1991.

On LSU's side, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for a career-high 172 yards, cashing in on a 49-yard rushing touchdown in the final minutes as the Tigers' ground out their 10th win of the season.

The game marked the third consecutive 100-yard rushing performance for the Baton Rouge native, to go along with five rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown over that span.

Edwards-Helaire has logged 958 yards on the season, just 214 shy of tying Charles Alexander for No. 10 all time.

