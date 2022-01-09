INDIANAPOLIS — Beating a great team in a rematch is one of the hardest things to do in sports.
Just ask the 2011 LSU Tigers. They beat Alabama in the Game of the Century, only to find to their dismay that it only counted for a fraction as much as did the game Alabama won in the BCS final.
Or you can ask the 1959 LSU Tigers, who beat Ole Miss 7-3 on Billy Cannon’s epic 89-yard punt return on Halloween night. The Tigers got their greatest play ever by one of their two Heisman Trophy winners, but the Rebels got a major measure of redemption by blanking LSU 21-0 in the Sugar Bowl. The same score Alabama won by in the Superdome 10 Januarys ago.
These games are rare gems. According to ESPN, there have only been five occasions that two teams ranked in the top five both times have met in a rematch later that same season. That makes Monday night’s game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia in the CFP national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium one of the biggest games in college football history.
You’d have to be living in a stadium with no wifi surviving on stale nachos not to know that Alabama won the first meeting, brushing off an early 10-0 Georgia lead to cruise to a 41-24 Southeastern Conference Championship Game win in Atlanta. Despite the loss the Bulldogs, No. 1 going in, were a lock to still stay in the CFP, while Bama had to win to get in.
“It’s no easy job to get to this point through the SEC gauntlet, through the (SEC) championship game, through the semifinals,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s a tough, rigorous season. So, to be in this position is certainly an honor.”
Georgia still has the honor of being the favorite, by 2½ points, but it doesn’t truly feel like the favorite. Alabama feels like one of Gen. Patton’s platoon of tanks and the Bulldogs look like some vulnerable French hedgerows waiting to be flattened under the treads on the way to Berlin.
Alabama, like it or not, is the king of college football. The Crimson Tide is going for its 13th national title in the wire service era. We won’t even talk about some of those bogus titles Bama claims that came out of cereal boxes and that they found among the tchotchkes at a Cracker Barrel. But an impressive enough haul nonetheless.
Georgia is trying to win its … second. Number two all time. The Bulldogs still look wistfully back to that great autumn of 1980, the season of Herschel Walker and Vince Dooley and “Run, Lindsay, run!” — a perfect 12-0 dream capped with a Sugar Bowl victory over Notre Dame.
Since then? Lots of great teams in Athens. Lots of great players. Lots and lots of frustration.
If you have a soul, you’re rooting for Georgia. One, you’re sick of Alabama winning time and time again. And what would yet another title mean to the Crimson Tide anyway?
For Georgia, a win would literally be historic. The Bulldogs are starting to approach LSU territory, which went 45 years between championships from 1958 to 2003.
It would be nice for Georgia, but nice doesn’t cut it in college football. If I may be allowed to mix a couple of metaphors (poetic license), sentimentality don’t feed the Bulldog.
“I think the University of Georgia, Kirby's program, is probably one of the elite programs in the country,” said Alabama coach Nick Saban, who gave Smart his big break when he hired him at LSU in 2004. “He's done an outstanding job there making that program what it is. And, obviously, the players and people that are in the organization have made that program what it is.”
Magnanimous words, but then Saban can afford to be magnanimous with his seven national titles (six at Bama, one at LSU). Truth is, Georgia is to this point under Smart only quasi-elite. Elite Lite. To be the best you have to beat the best. Until the Bulldogs do that, they can’t truly be on that top shelf with the really rare bottles of whisky.
It adds an extra urgency to the game for Georgia, which already lost to Alabama in the CFP final four years ago on the overtime touchdown catch from Amite’s DeVonta Smith. Another CFP championship game loss, heaped on top of two previous SEC championship losses to the Tide, and the Bulldogs are going to flirt with being thought of as the Buffalo Bills of college football.
One win could change all that. One huge win.
Can Georgia finally get over the top, or will Alabama make it game, set and rematch?
It will be fascinating to find out.