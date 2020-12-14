Starting linebacker Micah Baskerville is expected to be available for LSU's game against Ole Miss after missing the Florida game due to an illness, LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday.
Baskerville did not travel with the team to Gainesville. Damone Clark started in his place for the 37-34 upset over No. 6 Florida, when Clark led LSU with nine tackles, including a tackle for loss.
"I think Micah's going to be available this week," Orgeron said. "He became ill. Wasn't able to travel. He's better now. He's cleared. I think that he'll practice this week and be fine."
Baskerville has been a key piece in LSU's defense since stepping into the starting lineup against South Carolina. The 6-foot-1, 231-pound junior is LSU's fourth-leading tackler with 44 total tackles and 2½ tackles for loss.
Before Florida, Baskerville had started in place of Clark, who started in LSU's first four games of the season. Orgeron has spoken highly of Baskerville's performance this season.
"You know, he was able to key and diagnose," Orgeron said after LSU's 27-24 win at Arkansas. "Micah was the 5A Player of the Year at Evangel High School. That's why I recruited him. Excellent player in high school. When he first came here, was having a good year. As a freshman, showed us that he can key and diagnose. He fits in well in (defensive coordinator Bo) Pelini's scheme. He gets to the football. He's a tremendous young man."