College football's Paul Finebaum could be leaving ESPN and SEC Network to explore other professional options -- one could include a major-network sitcom about his life, according to Sports Business Daily on Tuesday.

The sports news website reported that the "King of the South" and his reps have met with four networks on the possibility of a sitcom about the television personality and his call-in show.

That's not the only thing that could pull Finebaum away from sports radio show that began in Birmingham, Alabama in the 1980s. According to Sports Business Daily, Finebaum has his eyes set on a startup modeled after Bill Simmons website and podcasting network "The Ringer," which was purchased by Spotify earlier this month.

The setting for this potential idea would put Finebaum in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

There are also talks of Finebaum heading to DAZN, run by John Skipper, the man responsible for making the "King of the South" the face of the SEC Network, SBD reported.

Lastly, chatter surrounding Finebaum's departure from ESPN to a media platform like Sports Illustrated or Fox is also on the table. His $5 million, three-year deal runs out next summer, but Sports Business Daily said Finebaum could depart ESPN by the end of the 2020 college football season.