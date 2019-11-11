Nick Saban had to say something he rarely does Saturday.
It wasn’t acknowledging that LSU was the better team in the Alabama’s loss 46-41 to the Tigers, which is a pretty rare thing in itself.
It was this: “We don’t really control our own destiny.”
He’s right.
The Crimson Tide’s path to a sixth straight CFP berth doesn’t depend entirely on how well it plays in its final three games. It’s more about how the other teams bunched around Alabama for what at this juncture would be the fourth and final playoff berth do, and, even more important, how the CFP selection committee views those developments.
The first indication of how the committee feels will be revealed Tuesday when its second set of rankings are released.
LSU is expected to swap places with Ohio State for the top two spots with Clemson moving up to No. 3.
But No. 4 is up for grabs, and who’s No. 4 this week won’t necessarily be in that position on Dec. 8 when playoff field is announced.
“The thing nobody has yet is a conference championship,” CBS Sports college football analyst Jerry Palm said Monday. “And Alabama doesn’t look like it’s going to get a chance to win one.”
However, the teams contending with Alabama at this point — Oklahoma, Baylor, Oregon, Utah, Minnesota, Penn State and Georgia — all have that potential tie-breaker down the road.
Still, the committee has high regard for the Tide.
Last week, Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said, "when the committee watched Alabama, what they saw was a team being dominant against that schedule," as an explanation for why Alabama was ranked ahead of Penn State despite the Tide’s suspect slate.
And now, what the committee saw Saturday was Alabama rallying from a horrendous first half to lose by five points to the team it likely will be ranking No. 1 this week.
Not that it matters, but Alabama fell only to No. 4 in both of this week’s polls.
Palm, who has Georgia No. 4 in his predicted rankings for this week, points out that the Bulldogs have the best shot of gaining a playoff berth because they are likely to meet LSU in the Southeastern Conference championship game, adding that a loss there probably wouldn’t knock the Tigers out of the playoffs while keeping Alabama out as well.
But barring that happening, the other conference champs will have a vital data point Alabama lacks.
Not that it always matters.
In 2017, the Tide lost its regular-season finale to Auburn, but when Georgia beat the Tigers in the SEC title game, 'Bama gained the No. 4 spot ahead of two-loss Ohio State, which had beaten undefeated Wisconsin for the Big Ten title. The committee’s judgement was rewarded when the Tide went on to win the national title.
Also that year Alabama opened with Florida State, which was ranked No. 3 in the preseason. This year, ‘Bama’s only non-conference Power 5 game was against Duke, currently 4-5 and No. 60 in the Sagarin ratings. Playing a poor FCS team, 3-7 Western Carolina, next week doesn’t help either.
There are more factors at work this time.
Not only the SEC and Big Ten title games (undefeated Ohio State) have to fall right for ‘Bama, but the Pac-12 and Big 12 champions, as well as two possible teams from the Big Ten, are in play as well, which they weren’t in 2017.
There are other unspoken factors as well:
1. Would the committee feel pressure to spread the playoff berths to four conferences instead of three, especially since it would be the SEC again getting in two teams and create major controversy?
2. Would ESPN, which is paying billions for the rights to the playoffs, let CFP officials know they want to see as many conferences as possible in the playoffs to help make it a national and the regional event it has become?
3. If LSU finishes No. 1 and Alabama No. 4, that would mean a semifinal rematch in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. We all know what happened when the Tide got a rematch with the Tigers in the 2012 BCS championship game.
Palm, who is projecting Oklahoma to be the ultimate No. 4 team, contends that the 13-member committee is immune from such outside influences.
“I don’t think they’re worried about precedent or anything else,” he said. “Their job is to pick the best four teams, and if they think Alabama is one of those teams, they’ll be in.
“Everything is based on merit, even if it is highly subjective merit.”
A person with ties to the committee backed that up.
“People might like to think that the committee is listening to outside influences, but that isn’t the case,” he said. “And if it did happen, word would get out, which would be a disaster for the whole system.
“There’s no pro- or con-Alabama sentiment on the committee. Things will pretty much take care of themselves on the field.”
And that’s the one part of its destiny 'Bama does control.