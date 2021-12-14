The LSU women’s basketball program is in the midst of a turnaround under coach Kim Mulkey, especially when it comes to shooting.

A team at the bottom of the SEC in field goal percentage and 3-point shooting in recent seasons is showing up in national statistics this year. The Tigers are ranked No. 21 in overall shooting percentage and No. 14 on 3-pointers going into Wednesday’s 6 p.m. home matchup against Alcorn State.

The No. 22-ranked Tigers shot a blistering 62.1% while beating Texas Southern on Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory. They are shooting 46.7% overall.

Last year, LSU made only 67 3-pointers in 22 games but already has 28 through eight contests this season. The Tigers have made 13 of 19 3-pointers in the last two games and are hitting them at a 38.4% clip thus far.

Khayla Pointer (17.5) and Alexis Morris (13.6) have accounted for much of the scoring, but Mulkey said she’s been building shooting confidence throughout the team.

“I don’t mess with shots; I try to mess with their confidence,” Mulkey said. “I want them to be confident to shoot it. You miss it, shoot it again.

“We have really good guards, guards with experience. The shots they may not have taken early in their careers they’re not afraid to do it now. Some days you’ll have a good game, some days you won’t, but don’t be afraid to shoot it.”

Morris has been a nice addition to the backcourt. LSU is her fourth school, but she’s had gaps in the past three years where she played seven games in a two-year span.

“She’s getting back in basketball shape, not in running and being out of breath, but shape as in you can play for long periods of time and knock down shots,” Mulkey said. “She’s a great addition to our team.”

LSU takes on its second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference team in Alcorn State (0-7). The Braves beat Tougaloo, 77-48, on Monday in a game that doesn’t count in its NCAA victory total.

Akyriale Ford had 12 points and Zy’Nyia White 10 points and five rebounds against Tougaloo. The Braves are in their second season under Nate Kilbert, a former assistant at Alcorn who helped the Braves win six league titles and three conference championships in 11 seasons. He also has coached at Mississippi Valley State (12 seasons) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

After Alcorn State, LSU has five days off before playing in the West Palm Beach Classic against Clemson on Monday and Texas Tech on Tuesday. Mulkey said her staff is trying to find a replacement for the New Orleans game that was scheduled for Saturday but canceled by UNO because of issues surrounding COVID.

“You hope and pray everybody is OK with UNO. It looks like a surge is starting up again,” she said. “I see a lot of NFL guys testing positive. We have not, to my knowledge, been exposed to anything.

“I like where we are right now. The worrisome thing I have is when you go on the road and play in tournaments before Christmas break, will they be focused or are thy thinking about going home for Christmas. I worry about that. That’s where you see a lot of upsets.”